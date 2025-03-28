UNICEF to takeover two Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club matches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

UNICEF, the world’s leading child rights organisation, is set to host ‘takeovers’ at two upcoming Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club (BHAFC) matches with their partnership which aims to use the power of football for good and strengthen UNICEF’s efforts to build a world where every child is happy, healthy, and safe.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans attending Brighton & Hove Albion’s matches in the WSL v Manchester City on March 30, and in the Premier League v Aston Villa on April 2, will be able join the Club in helping UNICEF ensure that children around the world can access a quality education and health care, adequate nutrition, and are safe and protected from harm.

As well as showcasing a special film at half time to highlight the work the partnership supports, players will be wearing a special warm-up t-shirt dedicated ‘for every child’ and fans will also be able to donate via QR codes around the stadiums and show their support by choosing from a unique selection of BHAFC and UNICEF face painting and temporary tattoo designs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mohini Raichura-Brown, Chief Partnerships Officer at UNICEF UK, said:

Players will be wearing a special warm-up t-shirt dedicated ‘for every child’

“We’re hugely grateful to Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club for letting us takeover two of their matches to bring our partnership to life.

“Fans attending the matches will have a unique opportunity to support UNICEF in its mission to transform the lives of the world’s most vulnerable children. With global crises like conflict, disease and climate change increasingly endangering the lives of children worldwide, the need has never been greater.”

Paul Barber OBE, Chief Executive and Deputy Chairman at BHAFC, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re incredibly proud of our partnership with UNICEF and the difference it is making to children and their families around the world.

“It’s a real privilege to be supporting an organization that we share so many core values with and we hope that our fans will join us and show their support for UNICEF too, in whatever way they can.”

With the three-year partnership, launched in 2024, Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club is making a significant donation to the children’s agency to help them deliver vital aid and resources, wherever and whenever the need is greatest.

Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club and UNICEF’s strategic alliance also marks the start of a long-term initiative to combine Albion’s footballing expertise with UNICEF’s leading voice on child rights. Together, they are creating an advisory toolkit to improve and amplify best practices in sports coaching for children.