Unique artwork on show at Rusper Art Group’s 53rd Annual Show

By Carole Furmanski
Contributor
Published 6th Nov 2024, 19:41 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 10:57 BST
The Rusper Art Group held its 53rd annual Art Show last weekend, displaying the many different styles of work created by its members over the past year.

Original artwork was available for sale as well as prints and cards.

This year the show included a special display of felted pictures. These were made by one of our artists, Jean Wood, using small pieces of fleece taken from every Shetland sheep she has raised since 2005.

Each piece bears the name of the sheep it is from. Shetland wool is one the finest produced in Britain which makes it suitable for knitwear.

Concertina sketchbooks, created at a workshop run by member Kelsang Samsang, drew a lot of interest, alongside a variety of watercolours, oil paintings, photographs, etchings and origami.

A percentage of the sales, together with proceeds from the ever popular tearoom and raffle will go to support Rusper Church and Village Hall.

The Art Group would like to thank everyone who supported the event and look forward to welcoming everyone back next year.

Members: Margaret White, Pam Waugh, Mandy Barnes, Jean Wood, Sue Matthewson, Angela Hill, Sue Hollywell, Kelsang Samsang, Carole Furmanski, Marylin Bew.

Jean’s unique felt pictures have been created over many years

Jean’s unique felt pictures have been created over many years Photo: Submitted

A wide variety of art was on show

A wide variety of art was on show Photo: Submitted

Jean Wood’s felt pictures made from fleece from her Shetland Sheep

Jean Wood’s felt pictures made from fleece from her Shetland Sheep Photo: Submitted

Concertina sketchbooks produced at a workshop run by Kelsang Samsang

Concertina sketchbooks produced at a workshop run by Kelsang Samsang Photo: Submitted

