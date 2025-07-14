Unique, controversial dining experience comes to Brighton

On a busy Saturday afternoon in Brighton ( 12/7/25) a controversial art piece by Stephanie Lane of Speciesism.wtf was performed, called ‘Poultry Is Not Humane'

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A family of 4 dined in their summer outfits outside Brighton Museum and Art Gallery and finished their performance on New Road amongst the busy eateries. The diners had a different kind of meal, showcasing their roasted human meat at the centre of the table.

Speciesism's art installations put humans in the position of farmed animals to evoke empathy from their audience. A female Farmer is close by retelling the story of how her meat is humane and high welfare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Observers make their own judgements, some weird and wonderful and others who had lightbulb moments.

Brighton Museum & Art Gallery

Amber Rose Morgan, Art Guide asked a member of the public “what do you think of the art installation" and they replied “It's like a punch in the face"

Another said “a mum told me that she tries to be vegan, and I asked her teenage son how the artwork made him feel. He said it was sad and made him uncomfortable. I told him about the conditions in the poultry industry. He said veganism feels strange and that he’d feel like the odd one out since his friends aren’t and he just wants to fit in. I reminded him that his choices matter and that every decision he makes can save lives. His mum said she appreciated him hearing it from someone else. They thanked me, and it felt like a real eye opener” Lydia, Art Guide

With 85% of farmed animals now being factory farmed, most chickens are raised intensely (up to 40,000 per barn).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even free range and organic are factory farmed despite public perception, influenced by false meat industry marketing. They never see daylight and live in a their own excrement which causes them painful burns to their feet and legs.

Model Nic H Performs as Roasted Meat

They are fed growth hormones in order to grow them from a chick to an oversized chicken in just 6 weeks, at which point they're slaughtered. For many of them, their legs and hearts give way under the unnatural weight of their bodies. With delicate and painful bones they are thrown into cages to be sent to slaughter by electrocution and throat slitting or to be gassed.

Speciesism's art performances reflect culture and they ask the public "is this a great representation of our culture?"

When customs and traditions cause suffering and exploitation to sentient beings, Speciesism.wtf art questions the need for change.