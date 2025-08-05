Unique net museum opens in Hastings

The Net Shops Museum in Rock-a-Nore Road.

The Hastings Net Shops are unique, so this Sunday (10th) you can visit the only Net Shops Museum in the world! It was built about 1835 and was used for storing all kinds of fishing gear until 1989, when the family that owned it gave up fishing.

Since then, I (Steve Peak) have been looking after it as it was in the 1980s, plus adding many old fishing items.

The Museum will be open from 12.00 till 3.00, when you can find out why it has been leaning over at an angle for many years without collapsing! Admission is free, with donations going to the Fishermen’s Museum.

Many of the exhibits go back well before the Second World War, with some coming from the sailing lugger EVG RX 152, which used this net shop until the boat was blown up by a mine in Rye Bay in 1943.

The main purpose of net shops was to keep dry all nets and ropes made of natural materials that would rot if left wet

Today all fishing materials used are synthetic, and therefore do not suffer if left in the open, and so they can be stored on the beach.

The Museum has three floors, plus a cellar. It originally had only two floors, but in mid-Edwardian times the building was lifted up and another floor inserted underneath, along with the cellar. It is in Rock-a-Nore Road, near the East Hill Lift.