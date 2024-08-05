United Nations recognition for Solent Seascape Project including Chichester Harbour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In July the Solent Seascape Project was endorsed by the United Nations. Chichester Harbour Conservancy is a proud partner in the project, the first seascape-scale marine restoration project in the UK, working to restore, protect and connect nature within the Solent.

The endorsement as an official United Nations Decade Action comes because the Solent Seascape Project is an initiative that contributes towards international goals for the protection and restoration of marine biodiversity.

Project Coordinator Rosalie Wright of Blue Marine Foundation said: “We are immensely proud that the Solent Seascape Project has been recognised internationally by such a prestigious institution. As a UN Ocean Decade Action, we look forward to working alongside and learning from this network to collectively achieve change for our ocean, at a local and global scale.”

Volunteers collecting seagrass seed.

Connectivity of seascape habitats:

The project´s recognises the critical role of connectivity across key habitats -salt marshes, seagrass beds, oyster reefs and seabird sites, and the collective benefits they provide for people and nature.

The Solent Seascape Project is working to scientifically monitor the benefits of seascape-scale restoration, including measuring the carbon storage potential of restored habitats such as saltmarsh and seagrass. Restoration of all four key habitats included in the project has already started with seven seabird sites, four trial sites for seagrass, 0.25ha for salt marsh and 0.25ha for oysters.

United Nations Recognition – the UN Decade of Ocean Science

Spanning 66 countries, the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030) includes ten Ocean Decade Challenges that aim to use science for the benefit of the ocean. The Solent Seascape Project actively addresses three of these challenges:

To protect and restore ecosystems, To unlock ocean-based solutions to climate change, and To promote positive behaviour change, improving humanity’s relationship with the ocean.

As part of the Ocean Decade, the UN is aiming to create a clean, healthy and resilient ocean, that is productive, predicted, safe, accessible, inspiring and engaging.

Vidar Helgesen, Executive Secretary of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (UNESCO-IOC) said:

“Since the start of the Decade, we have built a strong awareness of the need for action within our community. Now, we are channelling this determination into concrete efforts to get the best results,”

East Head Impact and the Endangered Landscapes & Seascapes Programme (ELSP), managed by the Cambridge Conservation Initiative and funded by Arcadia, support the Solent Seascape Project.

Find out more about the Solent Seascape Project at www.solentseascape.com