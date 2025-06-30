Unity and collaborative working shines through at Stand Proud in Hailsham Event

Hundreds of people enjoyed the celebration, which ran from noon to midnight and featured a variety of live entertainment from music acts such as indie pop band Supersaurus, cover band The Hot Parrots and soft rock/upbeat blues group Moss Casa, as well performances from drag act Fonda Cox, children's entertainer Awesome Alfie and DJ Neil Povey, who was MC for the day playing an 80s music selection and closing the event before midnight.

There was also a Rainbow bingo session (hosted by Sam), children's facepainting (courtesy of Fayz), hot bar food (provided by Sparkles by the Pond) and an artwork piece on display by Heathfield Youth Club's LGBT group.

The event was attended by the Town Mayor Cllr Chris Bryant, Deputy Mayor and event co-organiser Cllr Colin Mitchell, event co-organiser Cllr Mary Laxton and Deputy Town Crier Chris Giles.

The Town Council supported the event by part-funding the project. Additional sponsors included Stevens & Carter Estate Agents, Sparkles by the Pond, Victoria Lily Events and Harvey's Brewery.

"Our main aim for Stand Proud in Hailsham this year was to undertake a more direct collaboration with groups in the surrounding area," said event co-organiser, Cllr Mary Laxton. "I was thrilled that the Bourne This Way LGBT+ Parent Support Group attended to celebrate their 5th Birthday meet up with us this year. Plus, Hailsham Queers, our local LGBTQ social group rocked up in style and celebrated unity and friendship - and being part of our community event."

"Families, friends and pub regulars soon got into the festival spirit provided by the lively ambience of non-stop music, popcorn, ice cream, candy floss and super food provided by Pamela and her team."

"Unity and friendship were present throughout the event, so a huge thank you to everyone who attended."

Event co-organiser and Deputy Town Mayor, Cllr Colin Mitchell commented: "I was delighted to see so many people there and enjoying themselves at the second Stand Proud Festival."

"This unique and growing free event has again been made possible by the generosity and support of Hailsham Town Council, of our hosts and sponsors The White Hart, and of our local business sponsors, including Stevens & Carter and Harvey's Brewery. I would like to thank them all for their very generous support, without which this Festival could not happen."

"As we did last year, we have achieved a fully inclusive event providing something for all ages and for all of our community, which this year extended beyond Hailsham, to include representative groups from Eastbourne and from Heathfield Youth."

"We are really pleased to have improved on last year, with more facilities, better provision of food, extended treats for children, and with even more acts enjoyed throughout the day to enhance the family festival vibe."

"We Stand Proud and look forward with anticipation to next year."

1 . Contributed Stand Proud in Hailsham 2025 Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Stand Proud in Hailsham 2025 Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Stand Proud in Hailsham 2025 Photo: Submitted