University of Brighton students launch creative project to support people affected by cancer

University of Brighton students are leading community workshops across Sussex offering people affected by cancer a meaningful way to share their experiences and find connection.

Words from the Waiting Room is a pioneering, community-driven creative project designed to help individuals impacted by cancer express their experiences through writing and collage. The initiative aims to provide a safe, inclusive space for participants to share their stories, foster support networks, and explore the emotional realities of a cancer diagnosis.

The project is led by MA Creative Writing student and former mental health nurse Deborah Humphrey and recent MA Creative Writing graduate Karina Patfield. Open to all, these free workshops welcome anyone who has lived through cancer – whether as a patient, survivor, or supporter. They offer a supportive environment for creative expression, helping people process their journeys while engaging with others who understand.

The first workshop will take place at The Friend’s Meeting House in Brighton on 25 March, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm – participants can sign up online here. The second will be held at The HEART Community Info Hub in Hastings Town Hall on 1 April, also from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm – participants can sign up online.

Waiting rooms in oncology clinics can often be places of stress, silence, and uncertainty. Words from the Waiting Room aims to transform these spaces into places of shared insight and artistic expression, offering an outlet for those who may struggle to voice their feelings in a clinical setting. Many individuals hesitate to speak openly in front of medical professionals, worried about how their words may impact their care. These workshops provide an alternative space for them to be heard, on their own terms.

Each session includes guided creative writing prompts and the option to use collaged words, allowing participants to express their experiences in the way that feels most natural to them. These approaches ensure that everyone can engage meaningfully and find a personal way to express their journey.

The project has been made possible through funding from the Sussex Cancer Research Centre (SCRC) and the Sussex Cancer Fund. Once the workshops are complete, participants' creative works will be shared with the SCRC, contributing to a deeper understanding of patient’s experiences of living with cancer.

Deborah Humphrey said: “When we have accompanied family and friends to appointments we have seen firsthand how difficult it can be in the oncology waiting room. A place where you have no control over the forthcoming information that can change your life. As creative writers, we both know the value of how writing can help unpick some of our feelings. Putting our experience of waiting rooms and writing together seemed a great opportunity to give people a space to explore their own feelings about the oncology waiting room.”

Karina Patfield said: “I’m thrilled that we have received funding to run Words from the Waiting Room workshops, and grateful to both Sussex Cancer Research Centre and Sussex Cancer Fund for believing in this project. Our passion is in helping people who may not usually write, and we believe in the huge value that creative writing has on wellbeing.”

Dr Simon Mitchell, Director of the Sussex Cancer Research Centre (SCRC) said: “The SCRC are incredibly proud to support Words From the Waiting Room led by Deborah Humphrey and Karina Patfield. The SCRC’s mission is to ensure our research is addressing the needs of people with cancer, and this project offers an opportunity to amplify the voices of those with experience of cancer.”

Professor Melanie Flint, Professor of Stress and Cancer Research at the University of Brighton and co-director of the SCRC said: “Words From the Waiting Room is a unique and impactful project that brings the experiences of people with cancer to the forefront. We believe the co-produced art pieces will form a focal point for conversations between researchers and those with experience of cancer and we are honoured to be able to support this work."

Beyond the workshops, Deborah and Karina aim to create a lasting impact by collaborating with participants to explore meaningful ways of exhibiting their work – offering future patients and supporters a sense of solidarity, comfort, and connection through shared experiences.

This initiative aligns with the University of Brighton’s strong commitment to social impact and community engagement. From advancing healthcare research, to strengthening community connections, the University of Brighton is dedicated to shaping a future where education drives meaningful change.