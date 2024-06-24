University of Sussex student secures place on unique Birthright scheme in Jamaica

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A University of Sussex student has been selected to participate in a very unique internship programme created by the parent company of the UK's number one Caribbean food and drink supplier.

Grace Foods UK’s parent company GraceKennedy have chosen Tariq Brown, a final year finance and business student at the University of Sussex, to participate in the 2024 GraceKennedy (GK) Birthright Programme this summer.

The GK Birthright Programme offers a unique opportunity for second and third generation Jamaican university students. From June 12 to July 31, interns will gain professional experience working across various GK business units at the company’s headquarters in Kingston, Jamaica.

While engaged in their daily work, they will also delve into Jamaica's vibrant culture. This deep dive includes museum tours, excursions to historical sites across the island, and participation in this year’s highly anticipated 10th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference in Montego Bay.

Tariq Brown (3rd from right) with the GraceKennedy team and reps from the Jamaican High Commission UK.

“I applied for the Birthright Programme because I want to strengthen the connection with my Jamaican heritage through business and culture. Being able to experience Jamaica for the first time is exciting and I can’t wait to create stories of my own,” Tariq said.

GK Group CEO Don Wehby said: “The Birthright Programme was launched in 2004 and has welcomed nearly 60 interns to GraceKennedy. These talented young people return home as ambassadors for Jamaica, fostering a lasting connection between the diaspora and their heritage. Through Birthright, GK is proud to cultivate a sense of belonging for the younger generation of Jamaicans abroad."

Caroline Mahfood, CEO of the GraceKennedy Foundation (GKF), which co-ordinates the programme on GK’s behalf, said: “The enthusiasm these young people exhibit in exploring their Jamaican heritage year after year is truly inspiring. Through this programme, we aim to foster their personal and professional growth while also strengthening their connection to Jamaica.”

To deliver the programme, GKF collaborates with several public and private sector partners with a shared commitment to nation-building and engaging the Jamaican youth diaspora.

These include the programme’s official airline partner, Caribbean Airlines, the Jamaica Tourist Board, Jakes Hotel, Avis Jamaica, Flow Jamaica, Juici Patties, Island Grill and Restaurant Associates Ltd. GK subsidiaries Hi-Lo Food Stores, Grace Foods & Services, and World Brands Services also lend support.

“We are grateful for all our Birthright partners who play an active role in ensuring that our interns have a well-rounded Jamaican experience,” added Mrs. Mahfood.

Tariq was chosen alongside three other students from the US and Canada to take part in the programme. These include: Lauren Walcott from Northwestern University, USA; Madison Thomas from Pomona College, USA; and Romari Smith from Queen’s University, Canada;