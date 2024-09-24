Unpaid carers take to the sky with Josh Babarinde MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local carers took a trip on the Brighton i360 with Josh Babarinde MP to talk to him about the challenges they face as carers, their lives and aspirations.

Care for the Carers, a local charity which supports anyone who looks after family or friends who couldn’t manage without their help, invited carers from Eastbourne and East Sussex, age 14 to 76 to the ‘high flying’ meeting, during the national Liberal Democrat Party Conference on Saturday 15th September.

Young carer Oliver Davis, 14, met with the MP and shared: "I really enjoyed meeting Josh, he really listened to me, and I felt he has the skills and passion to make a difference to the lives of young carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm really looking forward to working with him and getting the chance to take actions that will impact other young carers in my home town. I'm really passionate about improving the lives of young carers and feel honoured to have been chosen to be invited to such an important meeting."

Young carer Oliver chats to Josh Babarinde MP in the i360.

Oliver is a young carer for his mum Wendy, who lives with significant cardiac issues and the long-term effects of a stroke and brain injury.

“Oliver saved my life at just 8 years old when I collapsed in the night. I went on to have open heart surgery and Oliver has been a young carer ever since. Life then changed again three years ago when I had a stroke and this caused hemiplegia on my right side, so my right hand and foot still don't work correctly, and I don't have feeling in them. I get stroke fatigue and Oliver has stepped up and helped me more day to day since then.”

Josh Babarinde MP listened to the carers’ stories and was impressed by how they represented carers concerns more widely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On meeting Oliver and the other carers, Josh said: “I was hugely inspired to meet and hear from Oliver. I am committed to working with Oliver, Care for the Carers, and local schools to help broker even more support for young carers in Eastbourne.

Local carers with Josh Babarinde MP on Brighton seafront.

"I also heard stories of hardship from adult carers who feel pushed to the brink, especially worried about crippling electricity and gas bills. Carers spoke to me about essential care equipment at home ramps up their bills, and about how they have already had to start heating their homes to keep warm those with very limited mobility or with health condition impacting their body temperature.

"We must push the government to better support residents with care needs, and those in caring roles.“

There are around one million young carers aged 17 or under in the UK. And there are a further 600,000 young adult carers aged 18-25. There are an estimated 15,000 young carers in East Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jennifer Twist, Care for the Carers Chief Executive said: “Care for the Carers were delighted to invite local carers to meet with Josh Babarinde MP, at the national Liberal Democrat Party Conference.

Local carers with Josh Babarinde MP on Brighton seafront

"It was a great opportunity for local carers to speak directly and openly about the challenges they face, support they need and changes they would like to see.

"We were excited to see our MP propose a number of actions in response to what he heard, and we look forward to working together to improve the lives of carers across Eastbourne and East Sussex, to ensure that no one is left to care alone.”