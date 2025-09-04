Unveiling date confirmed for major Brighton Hospital mural by street art duo The Postman

A new public artwork by Brighton street artist duo The Postman will be officially unveiled on Wednesday 12 November 2025 at the site of the New NHS Sussex Cancer Centre.

The large-scale mural will cover the hoardings on Eastern Road, transforming the construction site into a landmark artwork celebrating art, wildlife and community. Three teaser images have been released ahead of the unveiling, but the full design will not be revealed until the launch event.

The project is part of Nature of Healthcare, a partnership between My Charity University Hospitals Sussex and The Postman. The exhibition will remain on display throughout 2025 and 2026 before being auctioned off, with proceeds going towards the My Charity appeal to improve facilities in the new Cancer Centre.

Steve Crump OBE, Director of Charities & Voluntary Services at My Charity, said the project was “a truly creative innovation in support of a vital cause”. He added, “This will see the hoardings of the New Sussex Cancer Centre emblazoned as never before. All the income from the Nature of Healthcare exhibition will support improvements in the New Sussex Cancer Centre as part of the My Charity appeal.”

The New NHS Sussex Cancer Centre is scheduled to open in 2029. Nearly five times larger than the current site, the new facility will unite vital cancer services under one roof. It will serve a population of around 2 million people and provide care for more than 60,000 patients each year, including those with rarer and harder-to-treat cancers.

The unveiling marks one of the first initiatives in My Charity’s fundraising campaign to support the centre and its patients. Since its launch in April 2023, the charity has funded a range of projects across Sussex hospitals, including new surgical technology, wellbeing spaces for staff, and equipment to improve patient care.

The Postman, an anonymous duo based in Brighton, are known for their vibrant pop-art murals and have previously worked with Noel Gallagher and the Bob Marley Foundation. They described their hospital commission as a chance to bring “hope and connection” to the community, with new works inspired by themes of rewilding and the natural world.