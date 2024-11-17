Upcoming events at St Symphorian's Church, Durrington
Saturday, November 23 Organ Recital from Fr Paul Nash with coffee morning including a variety of tarts. St Symphorian’s Church Durrington Hill from 10am until 12noon. Proceeds in aid of the Hall Refurbishment Appeal.
Sunday, December 1, Advent darkness the Light Service at St Symphorian’s Church 4pm. A service if Advent readings and carols. All welcome.
Saturday, December 7, St Symphorian’s Christmas Fayre 11am-3pm. Carol singing, stalls, games, food and refreshments. Something for everyone.
Sunday, December 8, St Symphorian’s Christingle Service 4pm. A service led by children with Donations in aid of the Children’s Society. All welcome
Saturday, December 14, 10am St Symphorian’s Children Christmas craft Bags. Each bag contains materials for 10 crafts – just add scissors. Crafts can be made at church during the morning, or the bag can be taken home and completed over the Christmas period. Limited number of bags -- £3.50 each.
Sunday, December 15, Carols and Cocktails 4pm at St Symphorian’s Church. A chance to sing a wide variety of Christmas carols. Email publicity@stsymphorian’s.co.uk your nominations of Christmas carols.
Sunday, December 22, Carols by candlelight, 4pm at St Symphorian’s Church. A traditional nine lessons and carols by candlelight. Followed by mulled wine and mince pies.
Tuesday, December 24, 4pm Crib Service when you are invited to help prepare the crib for Christmas. Followed by mulled wine and mince pies.
Tuesday, December 24, 11.30pm Midnight Mass with the first communion of Christmas. A traditional service to herald the birth of Christ.
Wednesday, December 25, 10am Parish Mass. An opportunity to celebrate the birth of Christ. All welcome.