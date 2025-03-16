Upcoming events at St Symphorian's Church, Durrington

Every Tuesday at St Symphorian’s Church Hall, New Road everyone is invited to our Warm Space from 10.30am to 1pm. Hot drinks and soup available. Entrance on the church side of the church hall. These sessions now include the resumption of the Knit and Natter Group. A friendly welcome awaits everyone who would like to join the group for any needlework craft.

Saturday 26th April. You are invited to a parish meeting to discuss the future plans for the upgrade of Durrington Parish Centre. All welcome from 9.30am in St Symphorian’s Church BN13 2PU. This will be followed by a coffee morning and mini market from 10am to 12 noon in aid of the refurbishment appeal.

Saturday 26th April – Mini Market in St Symphorian’s Church 10am – 12 noon. If you would like a stall at our mini market, please contact [email protected]. We are asking for a donation per stall in aid of the church hall refurbishment fund. Any stall holders who are interested in holding a stall at this mini market please contact [email protected]

Sunday 11th May Sing and Gin at St Symphorian’s Church. Starting at 6pm this is a chance to sing some of your favourite hymns. A bar will be available at the interval with Gin as well as other drinks available. All proceeds to church funds.

Tuesday 13th May – Ronnie Smith Big Band Swing and Jazz Evening 8pm at St Symphorian’s Church. Free Event with live music. Bar available and nibbles available. Come and hear the big sound of popular jazz and swing music. An evening for all.

Tuesday May 20th Durrington ‘You’ Group meets in St Symphorian’s Church Hall, New Road at 2.30pm. This month’s talk will from the author Gary Mobsby who wrote ‘Itchy Feet’. The book takes you on an overland journey from Convent Garden to Columba and gives a fascinating insight in the very different lives of others through the eyes of an adventurers.

Saturday 31st May at 6pm – Parish Barn Dance with Sean Goddard. Fre event at St Symphorian’s Church, Durrington Hill, Worthing. Bar and BBQ food will be available to purchase.

1 . Contributed Coffee Mornign and MIni Market for eveyone Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Anotehr entertaining talk for Durrington 'You' Group. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Come and sing some of your favourite hymns. Bar available for the evening, Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Barn Dance open to everyone Photo: Submitted