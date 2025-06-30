Upcoming events at St Symphorian's Church, Worthing

There is a wide range of activites coming up at St Symphorian's Church durrington for you to enjoy. We hope to see you soon

Tuesday 15th July Durrington You Group welcomes the South Down Film Makers, a group of Enthsiasts making lively, local intersting documentaries, dramas and comedy films. All welcome from 2.15pm in The Atkinson Room at St symphorian's Church Hall, New Road BN13 3HU. £3.50pp including refreshments.

Saturday 19th July Murder Mystery evening at St Symphorian’s Church Hall, New Road, Bn13 3HU.A Who Dunnit evening where, working in teams, clues are revealed so you can find out who is the murderer. Free Evening. Booking essential. https://forms.gle/PqjhKBcT4GUWfdHs5

Sunday 27th July Come and join us for a Splat & Chat party, 3pm at St Symphorian’s/s Church, Durrington Hill, BN13 2PU. It’s a step-by-step paint along. No need for any painting experience or artistic talent. You just follow along with Chloe, a qualified art teacher.It’s a relaxed, nonjudgmental experience, that is a giggle and a laugh. Splat & Chat is for anyone and everyone, no matter your gender, race, religion, age or physical abilities.

You don’t need to bring anything; everything is provided for you and you get to keep and take home your canvas at the end.Just bring yourselves and a willingness to give it a go! From a blank canvas to the finished article, it was amazing and so much fun, talking and having a look at everyone else’s work and all this in 2 hours! Our bar will be open selling nice cold glasses of Prosecco and all your favourite drinks, including tea and coffee and some homemade cake as well! We are very lucky to have secured the reduced price of £25pp for this event, which is greatly reduced from the price charged in pubs etc.Booking essential https://forms.gle/8d8ewD4fRWJAi4aN9

Every Monday Flit Fitness 6.30pm to 7.30pm at St Symphorian’s Church Hall, New Road, Durrington BN13 3HU. Get fit, have fun and boost your confidence. Open to all fitness levels – no previous dance or fitness experience needed.

Every Friday in St Symphorian's Church Hall, families and childminders with pre-school children are welcome from 10am - 11.30am for play and crafts with our Pram and Toddler Group. Lots of activities for the babies and toddlers, friendship and support for the adults. Cafe available.

Tuesday 11th November – Ronnie Smith Big Band Swing and Jazz Evening 8pm at St Symphorian’s Church. Free Event with live music. Bar available and nibbles available. Come and hear the big sound of popular jazz and swing music. An evening for all.