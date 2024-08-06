Update on Hailsham town centre public toilet

Following the installation of two modular public conveniences and a Changing Places disabled unit in Vicarage Field in March, Hailsham Town Council is updating residents on the expected completion of the project and eventual opening of the premises later this year.

The new public conveniences in Vicarage Field, which was formerly used as a bicycle storage facility, will be opened and available to use once the necessary water/service connections have been completed successfully.

The Town Council has experienced experienced a delay in securing all the necessary water connection in recent weeks due to obtaining the necessary permissions from landowners. A water pipe has recently been laid to the connection point with South East Water, but the connection from Vicarage Road to the pipe is yet to be undertaken.

The Town Council is pressing for this to happen soon and further updates will be announced in due course.

Newly installed public toilet facility in Vicarage Field, Hailsham.

A spokesperson said: "We acknowledge the importance of public conveniences availability, and the only task remaining on this very exciting journey is the completion of the connection of water to the unit, which is currently delayed due to the required water supply.

"The town centre public toilet project has been a challenging one from the outset, firstly to agree a suitable location and secondly the associated management plan for the essential facilities.

"We're confident that the necessary service connections will be carried out as soon as possible. The Town Council will work to the best of its ability to achieve this goal, however, we hope residents will remain patient and appreciate the reason for the delay in opening the facility."

Furthermore, following recent enquiries and concerns expressed on social media, the Town Council would like reassure residents that, once the toilet block has opened to the public, a radar key/lock will only be required for use of the larger Changing Places facility. The radar locks on the other two (modular) facilities will be deactivated immediately after opening.

The external look of the new facilities fits in with the street scene and, internally, comprises an electronic hoist, a rise-and-fall changing table, shower toilet and wash basin, all of which are totally accessible.

The Town Council agreed to the installation of a Changing Places facility in January 2022, which are designed in a way so that they are completely accessible and provide sufficient space and equipment for people with multiple and complex disabilities, or who are not able to use a toilet independently.

The installation of the new facility in Vicarage Field was funded from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), amidst a high-profile national campaign over the past few years to increase the numbers of these specialist public conveniences.

The green light for the project came as good news for residents and visitors to the town, taking into account the decision made by the Town Council not to renew the lease on the former Cortlandt stable block building toilet facility in North Street, on cost grounds.

The Town Council is grateful to Wealden District Council for their co-operation on the joint-working project from the outset and for agreeing to install the facility on their land.