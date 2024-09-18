Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Working Party is needed to help with the re-wilding of Holy Trinity Church, Upper Dicker as part of their Eco Church Project.

Go along to the churchyard on Tuesday 24 September at 5pm if you can help out. There will be tea and cake provided and a trip up to the pub for something a little stronger afterwards. If you fancy having a go at scything, there will be an expert on hand to guide you. They will also be strimming, pruning, removing brambles and sycamore shoots and tidying the ‘bug hotel’ habitat. Bring your tools, gloves and enthusiasm. Everyone welcome to be part of this wonderful community eco-regeneration project and enjoy spending time amongst nature in the heart of the village. For more information contact Rev Jeremy Sykes on 07714 426286 or email [email protected].

The cup winners at the recent Arlington & Upper Dicker Flower and Produce Show were: Claire and John Ballard the Ron Church Memorial Cup (for most first prizes in all sections), Chris Murphy the Tuson Perpetual Challenge Cup (for most points in the vegetable section), joint winners Sue Simpson and Nicky Kinghorn the Flower Cup (for most points in the flower section), Claire and John Ballard the Rose Bowl (for most points in the flower arrangements section), Deena Poulton won the Cookery Challenge cup (for most points in Cookery), Ebony Smith the Children’s Challenge Shield (for most points in children’s classes), Bryony Smith the Photographic Cup (for most points in photography), Nicky Kinghorn the Arts and Crafts Plate (for most points in Arts & Crafts), Deena Poulton the Edna Ellinor Plate (Visitors’ Vote) and Petra Kovarova the Newcomer’s Cup.

Coffee Mornings Upper Dicker Village Hall are every Thursday from 10.40am to 12 noon.

Dicker Village Hall Committee forthcoming events are as follows: Saturday 21 September is the Bluebell Walk Thank you to the Volunteers, Dinner, Thursday 31 October, Halloween Family fun from 4.30pm and Saturday 16 November, Traditional South African Braai and England v South Africa Autumn Rugby International, from 4pm.

There is a Harvest Hunt at Michelham Priory currently running until 30 October between 10am and 5pm. Go along this autumn and enjoy a delightful family adventure. Visitors of all ages are invited to take a self-led activity trail around the stunning grounds and uncover the treasures of the season. As you wander through the historic landscape, keep an eye out for charming autumnal clues and hidden gems that celebrate the rich heritage of our medieval estate. Wrap up warm and dust off your boots for a day of exploring at the stunning house and gardens which is included in the general admission price.