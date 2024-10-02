Upper and Lower Dicker Village News
Arlington Village Market and Coffee Morning plus the Pop-up Museum is on Tuesday 8 October, from 10 to 12 noon at Arlington Village Hall. The Museum will also be open in the evening from 6 to 7pm. All are very welcome. Some of the regular stalls are traditional fresh bread with other naughty goodies and fresh eggs, popular home-made cakes and savouries, All Sorts of Everything in aid of the Parkinson’s Society, a second-hand book stall with books about the local area and other sundries, jewellery, cards, and more. Arlington’s Pop-Up Museum will also be taking place at the same time. There is a guest visitor this month: the Hailsham Historical & Natural History Society Museum. The museum will also be open again from 6-7 in the evening. Thanks to the many people, local and from further afield, who continue to support this community event. Please bring your friends and if you have not been before you will be very welcome. It is a very sociable morning. The September Market was extremely busy and the hall was again full of people chatting and visiting the stalls and the Pop Up Museum. For further market information please contact Anne Hope, T: 01323 486219, M: 07760 424169, E: [email protected]. For further museum information please contact Wendy Holmes M: 07889 689844, E:[email protected].
Coffee Mornings Upper Dicker Village Hall are every Thursday from 10.40am to 12 noon.
The Harvest Hunt at Michelham Priory runs until 30 October between 10am and 5pm. Explore the grounds and see what you can spot. Find out more about visiting: https://sussexpast.co.uk/harvest-hunt-at-michelham.
Dicker Village Hall Committee next event is a Halloween Family Fun event on Thursday 31 October at Dicker Village Hall from 4.30pm.
If you come across a path in the Parish which is overgrown, a style which is unsafe, or a path which is not properly marked please contact the East Sussex Rights of Way team on 0345 6080 193 or email: [email protected] including photos if possible. You can also enter details on their website: Report a problem with a right of way – East Sussex County Council.
