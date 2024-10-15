Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The village Speedwatch group currently has eleven members. In the month to 18 September seven sessions had taken place, the maximum speed was 60mph. Currently there are two sites, other sites have been identified and will need to be risk assessed. A report will be provided at each meeting.

At the September Parish Council meeting it was reported that a traffic survey was to be tabled at a meeting of ESCC in November. At a recent ESALC meeting the introduction nationally of a 40mph speed limit on roads without centre markings was well received. Following discussion it was resolved to hold drop-in surgeries in both village halls. First surgery will be in Upper Dicker Village Hall, the suggested date was Saturday 23 November from 10.30am to 12.30pm. Light refreshments will be provided. Invitations will be circulated giving details of topics to be covered. Remedial works on the ash tree on the Village Green have been carried out, a number of dead leaves have been seen on the remaining branches, however the tree is now considered safe and the arboriculturist is confident the tree will survive. A number of trees suffering Ash Die Back have been identified in the Copse, an inspection is to be arranged. The new noticeboard has been installed at the junction with Bayley’s Lane, spare keys to be given to the clerk for safe keeping. The brambles around the Upper Dicker noticeboard need cutting back. The brick seat near the phone box is considered structurally sound, further work is required including trimming back more of the surrounding vegetation. The phone in the Upper Dicker phone box is only for contacting emergency services. The possibility of a mini library was discussed.

Head Gardener, Emma Reece gives an update on activities at Bates Green Garden: September has been a month for celebrating here in the Garden. We held a presentation ceremony here on 12 September for two reasons. Firstly, we wanted to formally acknowledge the huge achievement of our WRAGS student, Emma Lindsay who, as you know, won a Silver Gilt Award at the BBC Gardeners World Live show for her Show Garden design. Emma thanked all the Gardens Team for their help and support, and we also invited Rachel Walton, a fellow WRAGS student who acted as chauffeur, on-site builder and general advisor who was effusively thanked. John was proud to accept a plaque from the National Gardens Scheme on behalf of his late wife, Carolyn. This signified 30 years of opening Bates Green Garden for this iconic charity. John & Carolyn between them have raised over £40 thousand pounds for the NGS. John was presented with the very smart and shiny plaque by Irene Eltringham Wilson who is the NGS County Organiser for Sussex. Also present was Isabella Cass who coordinates our garden openings and sorts out all the myriads of issues. The plaque will be prominently displayed so that you can all admire it when you next visit. The Gardens Team worked hard to get everything looking ship shape for our NGS opening at the end of September. The Garden looks glorious, and I would like to thank them all so very much for their efforts. We had a great day - it did not rain and everyone enjoyed the delicious refreshments supplied by the cheerful and efficient Cancer Research UK volunteers. The last chance to visit the Bates Green Garden this season is on Wednesday 23 October until we start for the snowdrops again on 26 February. The autumn display is ramping up, we have leaf and stem colour which will delight you all. The muscari are flowering away in the Woodland Garden and the Middle Garden is a rainbow delight.