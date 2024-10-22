Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

Kids go free this half term at Michelham Priory. You are invited to explore its spooky history of Halloween.

Step back in time for a variety of autumn, Halloween and history-inspired activities for all ages. There will be crafts, storytelling sessions with Wilfred about The Black Death and even celebrate the ancient festival of Samhain. Get creative with quill writing, design your own Bellarmine Jug and make pom-pom spiders and broomstick witches to take home. There is also a Harvest Hunt walk to spot signs of autumn like squirrels, shiny conkers, and crunchy leaves. Families are invited to come dressed in their favourite Halloween costumes. All activities are free but donations are welcome and two children go free with a paying adult. For more information including dates of activities and to book your tickets today visit www.sussexpast.co.uk.

This year’s Bluebell Trail photographic competition closes at the end of October. There is still time to submit one or more entries using the simple online form. The competition is for images taken at the Bluebell Walk or in Bates Green Garden this year. If you have not visited us this year, we will be running the competition again next year and you can also enjoy the winning entries on the website. Judging will take place in November with winners being announced in December. The garden has now closed. If you need some inspiration for which photos to submit, you can see last year’s First Prize winners in each category on the website. There was no garden category last year. Instructions: This is an excerpt from the full competition terms and conditions. Entries are to be submitted online at www.bluebellwalk.co.uk . You will first need to create an account. Then you can upload your entries via the My Account option in the top menu. Images must be no more than 5Mb file size and no more than 5000 pixels in height and width. If you need to resize your image you can use many software applications and mobile apps including built-in Paint 3D (Windows) and Preview (Mac). Note, in some circumstances you may need to reduce the dimensions further until the upload is accepted by the software. All entries must be received by 1st November 2024. You may amend your entries at any time prior to the deadline.