Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

Bede's had the honour of hosting Her Excellency Karen-Mae Hill, OBE, High Commissioner for Antigua and Barbuda, accompanied by guests including legendary cricketer Sir Vivian Richards.

Bede’s cricketers enjoyed a talk and Q&A session with Sir Viv Richards, who even promised to attend their matches when they visit Antigua in February.

October Parish Council meeting summary: Regarding tree works at the recreation ground, the Copse and Village Green, the ash tree at the Village Green continues to be monitored. The brick seat near the phone box is considered to be structurally sound, the pointing work required is cosmetic. The seat was considered to be a village asset and needs preserving. The possibility of a net to give protection from cricket balls was discussed. Playground repairs work wil be carried out as soon as possible. Regarding the Upper Dicker Recreation Ground, erection of fencing to the play area in the recreation ground was agreed and layouts would be discussed at the next meeting. Dicker Copse is very muddy and slippery, bark has been put down unfortunately this quantity has not made very much difference, Arborculturists locally will be asked if they can provide greater quantities of chippings.

Weekly coffee mornings are held at the Upper Dicker Village Hall every Thursday from 10.40 am to 12 noon. All welcome.

Michelham Priory has its Magical Christmas Fair on Saturday 30 November from 10am to 4pm. Explore over 800 years of history while enjoying the best of Sussex’s festive offerings. In honour of the Christmas spirit, all admissions are discounted for the day. For more information and if you want to book in advance, visit www.sussexpast.co.uk.

On Sunday 24 November there is a Winter Craft Fair and Market at 1pm at Dicker Village Hall, Coldharbour Road, Upper Dicker. There will be unique handmade crafts, treats and drinks. Entry is free.

On Friday 22 November the Seven Sisters Astronomy Group present Night Skies. There will, weather permitting, be a public viewing at Dicker Village Hall at 7pm. Bring a thermos and a donation for the Village Hall please.

On Saturday 23 November at Upper Dicker Village Hall there is an opportunity to come and meet your local Parish Councillors and have a tea, coffee and biscuits between 10am and 12.30pm and raise concerns or chat about issues, concerns and services in the Parish.