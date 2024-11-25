Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

A MAGICAL CHRISTMAS FAYRE is taking place at Michelham Priory, Michelham Priory Road, BN27 3QS on Saturday 30 November from 10am to 4pm, last admission 3pm.

There will be a vast array of stalls offering the finest Sussex produce, from handcrafted Christmas decorations, fashion and fudge to art, jewellery and painted glass – some unique presents. Enjoy the carollers and the Land Girls singing nostalgic Christmas songs. Warm up with mulled wine and seasonal foods in the café and wander through the house and gardens of this former Augustinian Priory. In honour of the Christmas spirit, all admissions are discounted for the day: adults £5, child 5 to 17 £3, child 0 to 4 free. Essential carers (accompanying a paying visitor and members of Sussex Past, free. For more information and if you want to book in advance, visit www.sussexpast.co.uk.

WEEKLY COFFEE MORNINGS are held at the Upper Dicker Village Hall every Thursday from 10.40 am to 12 noon. All welcome.

CHRISTMAS CAROLS at the Village Shop in Upper Dicker is a free community event and a Dicker tradition. There will be carols, free mulled wine, mince pies and hot chocolate. Everyone welcome. The event is funded by the Village Shop and Bedes’ School as a community celebration. Dress warm and bring a light.

THE SNOW QUEEN by This Is My Theatre is coming to Michelham Priory on 8 December from 2.30 to 4pm. Step into the magical world of Hans Christian Andersen in the enchanting Elizabethan Great Barn, adorned with twinkling fairy lights for the story which inspired Disney’s hit film, Frozen. Running time approximately 80 minutes, café on site, wheelchair accessible, guide dogs only. Warm clothes needed. Book at sussexpast.co.uk.