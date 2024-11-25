Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

By Jenny Seale
Contributor
Published 25th Nov 2024, 19:53 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 09:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A MAGICAL CHRISTMAS FAYRE is taking place at Michelham Priory, Michelham Priory Road, BN27 3QS on Saturday 30 November from 10am to 4pm, last admission 3pm.

There will be a vast array of stalls offering the finest Sussex produce, from handcrafted Christmas decorations, fashion and fudge to art, jewellery and painted glass – some unique presents. Enjoy the carollers and the Land Girls singing nostalgic Christmas songs. Warm up with mulled wine and seasonal foods in the café and wander through the house and gardens of this former Augustinian Priory. In honour of the Christmas spirit, all admissions are discounted for the day: adults £5, child 5 to 17 £3, child 0 to 4 free. Essential carers (accompanying a paying visitor and members of Sussex Past, free. For more information and if you want to book in advance, visit www.sussexpast.co.uk.

WEEKLY COFFEE MORNINGS are held at the Upper Dicker Village Hall every Thursday from 10.40 am to 12 noon. All welcome.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

CHRISTMAS CAROLS at the Village Shop in Upper Dicker is a free community event and a Dicker tradition. There will be carols, free mulled wine, mince pies and hot chocolate. Everyone welcome. The event is funded by the Village Shop and Bedes’ School as a community celebration. Dress warm and bring a light.

User (UGC) SubmittedUser (UGC) Submitted
User (UGC) Submitted

THE SNOW QUEEN by This Is My Theatre is coming to Michelham Priory on 8 December from 2.30 to 4pm. Step into the magical world of Hans Christian Andersen in the enchanting Elizabethan Great Barn, adorned with twinkling fairy lights for the story which inspired Disney’s hit film, Frozen. Running time approximately 80 minutes, café on site, wheelchair accessible, guide dogs only. Warm clothes needed. Book at sussexpast.co.uk.

Related topics:Sussex
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice