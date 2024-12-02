Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

DROP-IN YOGA CLASSES held in Upper Dicker Village Hall resume in January.

These classes are run by ‘Trish Martin Yoga’ every Thursday evening from 7 to 8pm (other than when the parish council meeting takes place). There are no classes in December, they resume every week from January; the class is suitable for all levels - beginner to more experienced, and costs £7. For further details or info, Trish can be contacted via: Email: [email protected] Website: www.trishmartinyoga.com.

WEEKLY COFFEE MORNINGS are held at the Upper Dicker Village Hall every Thursday from 10.40 am to 12 noon. All welcome.

CHRISTMAS CAROLS is at 6pm on Monday 9 December at the Village Shop in Upper Dicker. This is a free community event and a Dicker tradition. There will be carols, free mulled wine, mince pies and hot chocolate. Everyone welcome. The event is funded by the Village Shop and Bedes’ School as a community celebration. Dress warm and bring a light.

THIS IS MY THEATRE brings The Snow Queen 2.30 to 4pm and also A Christmas Carol 5 to 6.30pm on 8 December at Michelham Priory in the Elizabethan Great Barn. Running times are approximately 80 minutes, café on site, wheelchair accessible, guide dogs only. Warm clothes needed. Book at sussexpast.co.uk. The following weekend there are also some Ghostly Yuletide tales from 12 noon to 2pm each day.

THE CHRISTMAS MARKET AND POP UP MUSEUM with Coffee Morning are on Tuesday 10 December from 10am to 12 noon at Arlington Village Hall. All are very welcome. Arlington Pop-Up Museum will also be taking place at the same time. The focus this month will be Christmas in Arlington. Please note: the museum will NOT be open in the evening. It is a very sociable morning. The November Market was extremely busy and the hall was once again full of people chatting and visiting the stalls. For further market information please contact Anne Hope, T: 01323 486219, M: 07760 424169, E: [email protected]. For further museum information please contact Wendy Holmes M: 07889 689844, E:[email protected].