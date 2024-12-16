Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

MICHELHAM PRIORY WASSAIL is a magical event of dancing, drumming, fire and feasting to bless the trees and wish them good health for the year ahead.

Bring along a musical instrument, decorate yourself in foliage and feathers and join the torchlit procession to wake the apple trees from their slumber, scare away evil spirits and celebrate winter as the Tudors did. The event will be led by traditional experts, who will help transport you back 500 years to when Wassailing was common across Sussex. Mythago will delight guests with their unique blend of Border Bedlam Morris dancing. Their torchlit masked dances bring to life the ancient myths and legends of Albion, stories handed down through the ages, tales from the beginnings of time, from the dark ages of Britain. Live music from Sussex Folk Singers – Rattlebag and Pentacle Drummers, plus live dancing from Gallyard Tudor Dancing. Everyone’s favourite jester, Devilstick Peat will be joining us entertaining crowds of all ages. Delicious food from Ye Olde Spud Shoppe and Harold’s Hog Roast will be on offer, plus a bar operated by Chiddingly Parish Bonfire Society (evening only). Hot and cold refreshments are available at both the Family Wassail (2.45pm to 5pm) and the Adult-only Wassail (6pm to 9pm) and alcohol will be served at the adult event only. This is a ticket only event at www.sussexpast.co.uk. If you plan to park on-site, it is essential to purchase a parking ticket (£1) for each car you intend to bring. This helps organisers ensure that everyone who wishes to park can do so comfortably. Car-sharing is also encouraged wherever possible to maximise available spaces. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. Dogs are not permitted at this event (with the exception of assistance dogs) due to the nature of the event.

TRADITIONAL CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT service of Nine Lessons and Carols is at both Holy Trinity, Upper Dicker and Hellingly on Sunday 22 December at 6pm. It is advised that you bring a torch. On Christmas Eve the Crib service is at 4.15 pm at Upper Dicker and on Christmas Day Eucharist at 9.15. All news can now be found on the website https://www.achurchnearyou.com The old website is no longer used.

ARLINGTON BANGER RACING will be on Saturday 28 December with its Back to Basics Van bangers. Kids go free with advance tickets at www.spedeworth.co.uk. Starts at 1pm.

Due to the early entry of Unlimited National Bangers and Back to Basics Van Bangers, the decision has been made to remove the UK Barn Finds Historic Stock Cars from the event.

This is due to the limited pit space at the Sussex venue, and with only a handful of drivers entered in the Historics in the lead up to the event. Almost 50 Unlimited National Bangers are currently entered, with the Van entry rapidly closing in on 60.

BATES GREEN GARDEN WORKSHOPS programme for next year has now been published. The workshops will run on the first Thursday of the month from May until October on such subjects as plant propagation including cuttings, seed collecting and sowing techniques will be run by the Bates Green Garden Team. There are also nature-based events and creative workshops covering a Dawn Chorus Walk, Cyanotype Printing, Sketchbooking, and a Guided Woodland Walk. All sessions include access to Bates Green Garden, the Wildflower Meadow and Beatons Wood, and a complimentary hot drink and delicious homemade cake. Spaces are limited so early booking is recommended. Details of all workshops are on the website https://batesgreengarden.co.uk/workshops.html