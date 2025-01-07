Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

BEATONS WOOD MAINTENANCE continues through the Winter months and owner, John McCutchan brings us up to date with the work that has been happening.

He says: In 2024 we needed to cut down many self-sown hornbeam trees, so the bluebells and white wood anemones will be seen by our visitors in the spring. This required the use of a heavy-duty flail mower, which has the added benefit of mulching the cuttings, returning nutrients to the soil. Here it is in action. Over the past five years, deer and rabbits have seldom been seen in Beatons Wood, but they were once a scourge of the countryside, as they used to eat every seedling down to ground level. Any tree sapling you wanted to grow on had to be protected with guards, but not anymore. Coppicing is a well-established method of managing ancient woods, in which all trees except the oak trees are cut down, to give added light for new shoots to emerge from the cut tree bases, so providing diverse habitats for plants and wildlife. My father, when he first took on the wood in 1921, used to cut in rotation about an acre a year for firewood, then the main source of fuel needed to heat the home as it was cheaper than coal. Beatons Wood was around 20 acres, so an ideal size for a 20-year rotation. Coppicing soon fell out of favour when oil heaters appeared, as handling firewood was so labour intensive. A wood has to be managed, otherwise the hornbeam, sweet chestnut and hazel that grow alongside the oaks in our ancient wood, would eventually ‘blow over’ allowing young holly trees to flourish and darken the area, like rhododendrons have done in other woods. We have tried to coppice, but only in small areas as one must be aware that modern machinery does damage the ‘wood floor’ to the detriment of the bluebells and anemones, so it is a compromise. Having had a mild winter so far, I thought the bluebells for 2025 would be apparent. On the last day of the year I eventually found a small specimen.