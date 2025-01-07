Upper and Lower Dicker Village News
He says: In 2024 we needed to cut down many self-sown hornbeam trees, so the bluebells and white wood anemones will be seen by our visitors in the spring. This required the use of a heavy-duty flail mower, which has the added benefit of mulching the cuttings, returning nutrients to the soil. Here it is in action. Over the past five years, deer and rabbits have seldom been seen in Beatons Wood, but they were once a scourge of the countryside, as they used to eat every seedling down to ground level. Any tree sapling you wanted to grow on had to be protected with guards, but not anymore. Coppicing is a well-established method of managing ancient woods, in which all trees except the oak trees are cut down, to give added light for new shoots to emerge from the cut tree bases, so providing diverse habitats for plants and wildlife. My father, when he first took on the wood in 1921, used to cut in rotation about an acre a year for firewood, then the main source of fuel needed to heat the home as it was cheaper than coal. Beatons Wood was around 20 acres, so an ideal size for a 20-year rotation. Coppicing soon fell out of favour when oil heaters appeared, as handling firewood was so labour intensive. A wood has to be managed, otherwise the hornbeam, sweet chestnut and hazel that grow alongside the oaks in our ancient wood, would eventually ‘blow over’ allowing young holly trees to flourish and darken the area, like rhododendrons have done in other woods. We have tried to coppice, but only in small areas as one must be aware that modern machinery does damage the ‘wood floor’ to the detriment of the bluebells and anemones, so it is a compromise. Having had a mild winter so far, I thought the bluebells for 2025 would be apparent. On the last day of the year I eventually found a small specimen.
MICHELHAM PRIORY WASSAIL is on Saturday 25 January and is a magical event of dancing, drumming, fire and feasting to bless the trees and wish them good health for the year ahead. To find out more, visit sussexpast.co.uk. There are two Wassails, one family one and an evening adult event. Book your place and your parking in advance.
WEEKLY COFFEE MORNINGS are held at the Upper Dicker Village Hall every Thursday from 10.40 am to 12 noon. All welcome.
A MARKET, COFFEE AND MUSEUM will be held on Tuesday 14 January, from 10-12 noon at Arlington Village Hall, BN26 6SE. All are very welcome. Regular stalls include Anne’s traditional fresh bread, cakes and buns as well as fresh eggs then Lynne’s popular home-made cakes and savouries, Jean’s All Sorts of Everything’ in aid of the Parkinson’s Society, a second-hand book stall with books about the local area and other sundries, jewellery, cards, crafts and more. Arlington’s Pop-Up Museum will also be taking place at the same time, the focus this month will be our very own ‘Milton Hide with Stories in Song’. Please note: the museum will not be open in the evening. Thanks to all, near and far, who have continued to support this community event. Please bring friends. The December Market was extremely busy and the hall was once again full of people chatting and browsing amongst the many festive stalls. Father Christmas was in his grotto being visited by local children who all received a surprise present. For further market information please contact Anne Hope, T: 01323 486219, M: 07760 424169, E: [email protected]. For further museum information please contact Wendy Holmes M: 07889 689844, E:[email protected].