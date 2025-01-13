Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

BEATONS WOOD MAINTENANCE continues through the Winter months and John McCutchan brings us up to date with the work that has been happening.

The Memorial Glade is a meaningful place for many who visit Beatons Wood. Those familiar with it will notice that the holly trees we have planted over the years, are finally providing some privacy for those sitting on one of the four benches. We all have our own private thoughts when there, as it is secluded and allows us to think of others, many who are not now with us. I am often asked why four benches, and for me they represent my family. There are no plaques or signs, as they are for everyone to use and reflect, allowing personal memories to endure. I am fortunate to have had a lifetime of reminiscences built around Bates Green and this special wood and now this area is of special significance. The first bench on your left as you enter is for my parents, my father for buying the farm and Beatons Wood from Michelham Priory, my mother for the many childhood picnics I remember in the wood and eating the wild strawberries that used to abound but alas have now disappeared. The first bench on the right is very special, as it is in memory of my young sister Mary who with her twins only a few months old all died in a tragic road accident, made the more poignant as it was actually on my birthday. The second on the right is for Carolyn, my late wife of 57 years and myself. The last one is for my younger brother Henry and his wife Nicole.