Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

WEEKLY COFFEE MORNINGS are held at the Upper Dicker Village Hall every Thursday from 10.40 am to 12 noon. All welcome.

BATES GREEN GARDEN has exciting winter projects including a dead hedge that will be built by Lucy and Alison in the Wild Garden area of the Front Garden. This will be an artfully shaped installation of branches and twigs which will be arranged to form a barrier alongside an existing wire fence. There is a great deal of woody material as a result of winter prunings and this will be a way of using them to benefit wildlife, particularly small mammals and birds, providing shelter and protection. Once in situ, they will maintain it by putting more branches and twigs in the top as the lower material decomposes.