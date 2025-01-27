Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

BATES GREEN GARDEN workshops will be held on the first Thursday of the month from May to October.

For 2025, the Bates Green Garden Team present a series of plant propagation workshops, covering cuttings, seed collecting and sowing techniques. In addition they will be hosting two nature-based walks covering bird spotting and song identification, woodland trees, plants and fungi. There are also two creative workshops introducing cyanotype printing and the art of sketchbooking. All sessions will include access to Bates Green Garden, the Wildflower Meadow and Beatons Wood (except during the Arlington Bluebell Walk) and a complimentary hot drink and delicious homemade cake. Details and booking links can be found at https://batesgreengarden.co.uk/workshops.html .