Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

PRIOR, PRINCE AND PEASANTS is the subject of a Spring talk by Harriet Tait and Michelham Priory’s Place in Medieval Sussex on 18 February 2025 at 7.30pm online via Zoom.

What do John of Gaunt, an Augustinian canon from Willingdon and the Peasants’ Revolt have in common? Sussex Past heritage property Michelham Priory was one of the most influential religious houses on the south coast in the medieval era: owning swathes of Sussex, raising local militia to fight the French, fending off marauding noblemen out to steal the Priory’s treasures and overseeing local legal disputes, all while serving the local community in their religious capacity. The extent of Michelham’s influence and that of one of our priors, John Leem (fl. 1374-1417) remains largely unknown outside of Michelham’s history, yet he held a highly important position as tax collector for Prince John of Gaunt. No original work on Prior Leem has been published since 1901 and he is left as a mere footnote to history. Is his, a story that needs to be told and should his name be appearing in indices to books about Sussex and John of Gaunt? This talk forms part of new research for a Master’s (M.Res) thesis on Medieval History at the University of Exeter. Harriet Tait: BA (Hons.), M.A., GDL, PGDip, AKC has a background in working at Westminster on think tanks, journalism, literary agenting and consulting and has been on various boards, founded and chaired a charity. When not lost in 14th century Sussex and Leemology, she can be found fundraising for local heritage bodies and working out ways to try and save old buildings. Tickets are free for Members of The Sussex Archaeological Society or £5 for non-members via www.sussexpast.co.uk. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable.

THE BROKEN WINDOW at Holy Trinity church will require external scaffolding to be erected for a short period. This is to allow the glazing company to take 'rubbings' of the top left window at the front of the church. They can do the internal rubbing on the scaffolding in place at the current time. Shortly after this the window team will be back to remove the window and replace as required which will complete the fix. After this both internal and external scaffold will be removed.

A PARISH COUNCIL MEETING will take place on Thursday 20 February, 7 pm at Upper Dicker Village Hall. Draft minutes of the January meeting can be found at www.arlington-pc.gov.uk or by contacting the Clerk at [email protected].

The Gate House of Michelham Priory

THE VILLAGE MARKET, Coffee Morning and Pop Up Museum took place on Tuesday in Arlington Village Hall. The museum’s focus for February was on Stanley Salvage, A Personal History’. Naturalist Stanley spent much of his life at Placketts Corner, Arlington, keeping diaries of his life there. Market organisers were pleased to be able to donate £200 to St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Eastbourne, from the December market’s raffle and cafe proceeds.

STADIUM CONGESTION AND PARKING issues had recently been brought to the attention of the Parish Council, in the vicinity of Arlington Stadium. Dangerous issues were reported on 28 December. Councillors agreed that a meeting with the organisers of the event at the stadium should be arranged. It was acknowledged that the stadium is very much part of history of the area and its use should not be discouraged. It is hoped that a constructive meeting could prevent this concerning situation being repeated.

WEEKLY COFFEE MORNINGS are held at the Upper Dicker Village Hall every Thursday from 10.40 am to 12 noon. All welcome.