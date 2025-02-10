Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

THE BIRD FEEDING CAM at the Bluebell Barn at the Bluebell Trail is now up and running again on YouTube.

You can watch the birds coming and going to feed from the comfort of your sofa or if you come along to the Bluebell Barn when Bates Green Garden opens again on Wednesday 26 February and every Wednesday and Saturday until October you can watch on the big screen in the Barn. I have been watching from home and it is quite lovely. Sign up and subscribe, so you can easily find the page in future, to the YouTube channel and watch the lovely garden birds feeding on the live feed as it happens. Trina and Garry have kindly provided the different bird foods since the Bird Cam started and have now launched an innovative way to buy a variety of bird feeds by build-your-own-box at www.birdfeed-online.co.uk/boxes for details.

EVENSONG SINGING SESSION for all who fancy learning how to plain chant. It is easy. And in the spacious acoustics of Holy Trinity, Coldharbour Road, Upper Dicker, very beautiful. All the voices just seem to meld into one. Come along and see what is involved. No previous experience required. Tuesday 25 February 5pm-6pm.

WEEKLY COFFEE MORNINGS are held at the Upper Dicker Village Hall every Thursday from 10.40 am to 12 noon. All welcome.

The Arlington Bluebell Walk 2025 opens on 4 April.

A PARISH COUNCIL MEETING will take place on Thursday 20 February, 7 pm at Upper Dicker Village Hall. Draft minutes of the January meeting can be found at www.arlington-pc.gov.uk or by contacting the Clerk at [email protected]. At the last meeting on 9 January County Councillor Nick Bennett confirmed that a site visit has been arranged regarding the traffic issues in Arlington. There had been a meeting of Cabinet earlier in the day. It was resolved that ESCC would write to Jim McMahon, Minister of State for Local Government and English Devolution to put forward an expression of interest for a Strategic Mayoral Authority for Sussex. The elections due to be held in May would need to be postponed. District and Borough Councils would be abolished. Funding and local decision-making power would be brought down from central government to deliver on economic growth, jobs and skills, housing and transport. East Sussex, West Sussex and Brighton and Hove will be unitary authorities in their own right with an “overarching” Mayor for the three authorities. In reply to questions: Parish and Town Councils will remain, it is not known at present if Parish Councils will have increased responsibilities. It is not known what will happen to District Council offices. East Sussex would become a planning authority

PRIOR, PRINCE AND PEASANTS is the subject of a Spring talk by Harriet Tait and Michelham Priory’s Place in Medieval Sussex on 18 February 2025 at 7.30pm online via Zoom. Tickets are free for Members of The Sussex Archaeological Society or £5 for non-members via www.sussexpast.co.uk.

BLUEBELL WALK PREPARATIONS for its opening on 4 April are in hand. Owner, John McCutchan and Stuart are slowly working through the job list and for some items “we have learnt to be patient,” having to be reliant on others with their expertise. In particular this impacts two major changes being introduced this year. Firstly, they are awaiting the new signs needed for the re-named and numbered Farm Walks and the signs in and around the Bluebell Barn. These should arrive soon. Secondly, the person laying the floor of the Plant Barn with paving slabs is due to start in a couple of weeks Annual tasks like deep cleaning the Bluebell Barn and kitchen and, mounting the winning images from last year’s Photographic Competition outside the Animal Barn, will be completed in time for when Bates Green Garden opens for its 2025 season on 26 February.

DICKER RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION will be meeting again on Monday 24 February at 7.15pm in Dicker Village Hall. All members welcome. If you are not already a member please come along to see if you would like to join. DRA is there to look after the interests of Upper Dicker Residents and membership is only £5 per household. DRA’s capability will be greatly enhanced by the views and experience of as many residents as possible. “Local Government is about to go through a massive change which will affect us all.” Find out more about these changes and other local issues at the meeting.