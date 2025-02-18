Upper and Lower Dicker Village News
All members welcome. If you are not already a member please come along to see if you would like to join. DRA is there to look after the interests of Upper Dicker Residents and membership is only £5 per household. DRA’s capability will be greatly enhanced by the views and experience of as many residents as possible.
EVENSONG SINGING SESSION at Holy Trinity, Coldharbour Road, Upper Dicker, on Tuesday 25 February 5pm-6pm.
WEEKLY COFFEE MORNINGS are held at the Upper Dicker Village Hall every Thursday from 10.40 am to 12 noon. All welcome.
BATES GREEN GARDEN update from Head Gardener, Emma Reece: I hope that you are all making the most of these winter months, by which I mean spending as much time as you can curled up by the fire with your seed catalogues and gardening books dreaming of the wonderful successes you will achieve in 2025. We are having a wet winter here in the Garden, a fact that does not deter the stalwart Gardens Team who are cracking on with the winter pruning and leaf clearing where possible. Fortunately, Bates Green Garden is relaxed and natural in its style which means that we leave many areas untouched at this time of the year, a practice which benefits wildlife and the soil structure immensely. Beds containing early spring bulbs such as snowdrops, aconites and crocus do require a light leaf clearing touch though as otherwise you find that the emerging bulbs have been eaten by slugs - yes, they are active all year round. Mice very much enjoy feasting on emerging hellebore flowers, but we thwart them by removing all the old hellebore leaves - which usually have hellebore leaf spot by this time anyway. The flowers are then seen to their best advantage emerging from the dark earth. We are looking forward very much to our new Saturday openings and hope that this will enable those of you who are usually beavering away on weekdays to come here for a relaxing day of Nature appreciation. We will have increasing numbers of plants for sale as the seasons progress, all propagated by our student Alison, who is busy sowing seeds and taking cuttings from plants that grow here and that we know you all particularly enjoy. Bates Green Garden reopens for the 2025 season on Wednesday 26 February from 10am. The Bluebell Barn will also be open for refreshments.
A NIGHT SKIES EVENT public viewing is taking place on Saturday 8 March from 7 pm at the Upper Dicker Village Hall, Coldharbour Road. The Night Skies event will be another fundraiser for the local village hall, organised by the Upper Dicker Astronomy Society and the Seven Sisters Astronomy Club. Children and adults of all ages are invited to observe the night sky through telescopes on March 8 from 7pm. There is a wonderful talk planned on the Solar System suitable for all ages and hot chocolate is expected regardless of the forecast. Please bring some money for the fundraising bucket and any questions you may have for the astronomers.