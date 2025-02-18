Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

DICKER RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION will be meeting again on Monday 24 February at 7.15pm in Dicker Village Hall.

BATES GREEN GARDEN update from Head Gardener, Emma Reece: I hope that you are all making the most of these winter months, by which I mean spending as much time as you can curled up by the fire with your seed catalogues and gardening books dreaming of the wonderful successes you will achieve in 2025. We are having a wet winter here in the Garden, a fact that does not deter the stalwart Gardens Team who are cracking on with the winter pruning and leaf clearing where possible. Fortunately, Bates Green Garden is relaxed and natural in its style which means that we leave many areas untouched at this time of the year, a practice which benefits wildlife and the soil structure immensely. Beds containing early spring bulbs such as snowdrops, aconites and crocus do require a light leaf clearing touch though as otherwise you find that the emerging bulbs have been eaten by slugs - yes, they are active all year round. Mice very much enjoy feasting on emerging hellebore flowers, but we thwart them by removing all the old hellebore leaves - which usually have hellebore leaf spot by this time anyway. The flowers are then seen to their best advantage emerging from the dark earth. We are looking forward very much to our new Saturday openings and hope that this will enable those of you who are usually beavering away on weekdays to come here for a relaxing day of Nature appreciation. We will have increasing numbers of plants for sale as the seasons progress, all propagated by our student Alison, who is busy sowing seeds and taking cuttings from plants that grow here and that we know you all particularly enjoy. Bates Green Garden reopens for the 2025 season on Wednesday 26 February from 10am. The Bluebell Barn will also be open for refreshments.