Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

MICHELHAM PRIORY HOUSE & GARDENS reopens for the season on Saturday 1 March.

BATES GREEN GARDEN update from Head Gardener, Emma Reece: I mentioned the construction of our dead hedge last month and this is now up and running and looking very beautiful indeed. We will gradually be filling it with our woody prunings and you can all come along and get inspired now we are back open. The hedge is located in the Front Garden very close to the bird feeding station and we will be happy to answer questions and advise you on how to create this wonderful and decorative habitat for yourselves. We are looking forward very much to our new Saturday openings and hope that this will enable those of you who are usually beavering away on weekdays to come here for a relaxing day of Nature appreciation. We will have increasing numbers of plants for sale as the seasons progress, all propagated by our student Alison, who is busy sowing seeds and taking cuttings from plants that grow here and that we know you all particularly enjoy. I would encourage you all to take a look at our workshops and walks page and book early for those that appeal. Our first event will be a Dawn Chorus Walk with Sarah in Beatons Wood on Thursday 1st May which fortunately will not be at the crack of dawn but at the more civilised hour of 8am. Come along for a rare opportunity to walk in Beatons Wood in a small group during the bluebell season, that alone will be very special. Add early summer birdsong to the mix and you will be in for a real treat. Sarah will guide the walk and will teach you how to identify the birds through their song. Hot drinks and homemade cake will end the morning perfectly. You can then walk and sit in the Garden and Meadow for as long as you wish.