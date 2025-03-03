Upper and Lower Dicker Village News
This is on Saturday 8 March at Upper Dicker Village Hall, Coldharbour Road, Upper Dicker BN27 3XP from 7pm. There is a wonderful talk planned on the Solar System, suitable for all ages, star gazing, a raffle and hot chocolate regardless of the forecast. Please bring some money for the fundraising bucket and any questions you may have for the astronomers. This is in aid of Dicker Village Hall and a donation towards its upkeep would be very welcome.
BATES GREEN GARDEN will be open for Charity as part of the National Gardens Scheme on Sunday 9 March. This plantswoman’s tranquil garden at Tye Hill Road, Arlington BN26 6SH, provides interest through the seasons. Woodland garden created around a majestic oak tree. Colour themed middle garden. Courtyard gardens with seasonal container displays. Front garden a spring and autumn joy with narcissi, primroses, violets then coloured stems and leaves of cornus and salix. Wildlife pond and wildflower meadow. Gardened for nature and wildlife. Admission is £7 and child £3.50. There will be hot and cold refreshments and light lunches in the insulated Bluebell Barn in aid of Cancer Research.
THE VILLAGE MARKET, COFFEE AND MUSEUM is on Tuesday 11 March from 10am to 12 noon at Arlington Village Hall, BN26 6SE. Everyone is very welcome to visit the market and museum. Some of the regular stalls are Anne’s traditional fresh bread with other naughty goodies and fresh eggs, Lynne’s popular home-made cakes and savouries, Jean’s ‘all sorts of everything’ supporting local charities, a second-hand book stall with books about the local area and other sundries, jewellery, cards, crafts and more. Arlington’s Pop-Up Museum will also be taking place at the same time. For this month there is a guest visitor, Wilmington Museum. Thank you to the many people, local and from further afield, who have continued to support this monthly community event. Bring your friends, it is a very sociable morning and there is always tea and cake. At the February Market the hall was once again full of people chatting and browsing amongst the many stalls and the museum exhibits. For further market information please contact Anne Hope, T: 01323 486219, M: 07760 424169, E: [email protected]. For further museum information please contact Wendy Holmes M: 07889689844, E: [email protected].
PARISH COUNCIL PUBLIC SESSION on 20 February was attended by members of the public, one of whom said the condition of some of the stiles in the Parish required improvement, particularly to allow access for those with mobility issues, gap stiles would be an alternative. They had reported some of the issues to ESCC. It was suggested that these issues should be sent to County Councillor Nick Bennett. A further report was made about the amount of litter in the hedge alongside the church and requested that the Parish Council contact Bedes to reinstate the litter bin south of the church. Also that Upper Dicker residents are made aware of possible future developments, particularly properties with large gardens and fields, some of which are of considerable historical interest and if such developments are allowed the village will become a small town with no increase in infrastructure. Public transport and car parking facilities are not adequate and drainage problems will increase. One particular site could be used for health and wellbeing. The Chair advised that details should be sent to the Parish Priority Group. A second member of the public, Chairman of the Dicker Village Hall Trust Management Committee told the meeting of the very positive year enjoyed by DVHMT. The Trust now has a full complement of enthusiastic board members. The numbers using the hall have increased and there is a new website and online booking facility. Events have been well attended, the successes have allowed the committee to purchase their own projector, screen and speaker. Other investments have been made including new equipment for a future youth club and a ramp for disabled access has now been installed. There are two major challenges for the management committee, the roof and the heating system. Repairs to the roof and the heating system. The Chair thanked DVHMT for all their hard work, it was very much appreciated. A grant towards eradication of mink in the Cuckmere River catchment area in the sum of £500 has been received. The link sent with the proposal was very informative. This will be an agenda item for debate at the next the next Parish Council meeting on 20 March.