Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

UPPER DICKER NIGHT SKIES will be gazed at by the public who are invited to come along, in the company of Upper Dicker Astronomy Society and Seven Sisters Astronomy Club.

THE VILLAGE MARKET, COFFEE AND MUSEUM is on Tuesday 11 March from 10am to 12 noon at Arlington Village Hall, BN26 6SE. Everyone is very welcome to visit the market and museum. Some of the regular stalls are Anne’s traditional fresh bread with other naughty goodies and fresh eggs, Lynne’s popular home-made cakes and savouries, Jean’s ‘all sorts of everything’ supporting local charities, a second-hand book stall with books about the local area and other sundries, jewellery, cards, crafts and more. Arlington’s Pop-Up Museum will also be taking place at the same time. For this month there is a guest visitor, Wilmington Museum. Thank you to the many people, local and from further afield, who have continued to support this monthly community event. Bring your friends, it is a very sociable morning and there is always tea and cake. At the February Market the hall was once again full of people chatting and browsing amongst the many stalls and the museum exhibits. For further market information please contact Anne Hope, T: 01323 486219, M: 07760 424169, E: [email protected] . For further museum information please contact Wendy Holmes M: 07889689844, E: [email protected] .

PARISH COUNCIL PUBLIC SESSION on 20 February was attended by members of the public, one of whom said the condition of some of the stiles in the Parish required improvement, particularly to allow access for those with mobility issues, gap stiles would be an alternative. They had reported some of the issues to ESCC. It was suggested that these issues should be sent to County Councillor Nick Bennett. A further report was made about the amount of litter in the hedge alongside the church and requested that the Parish Council contact Bedes to reinstate the litter bin south of the church. Also that Upper Dicker residents are made aware of possible future developments, particularly properties with large gardens and fields, some of which are of considerable historical interest and if such developments are allowed the village will become a small town with no increase in infrastructure. Public transport and car parking facilities are not adequate and drainage problems will increase. One particular site could be used for health and wellbeing. The Chair advised that details should be sent to the Parish Priority Group. A second member of the public, Chairman of the Dicker Village Hall Trust Management Committee told the meeting of the very positive year enjoyed by DVHMT. The Trust now has a full complement of enthusiastic board members. The numbers using the hall have increased and there is a new website and online booking facility. Events have been well attended, the successes have allowed the committee to purchase their own projector, screen and speaker. Other investments have been made including new equipment for a future youth club and a ramp for disabled access has now been installed. There are two major challenges for the management committee, the roof and the heating system. Repairs to the roof and the heating system. The Chair thanked DVHMT for all their hard work, it was very much appreciated. A grant towards eradication of mink in the Cuckmere River catchment area in the sum of £500 has been received. The link sent with the proposal was very informative. This will be an agenda item for debate at the next the next Parish Council meeting on 20 March.