Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

THE PARISH COUNCIL are looking forward to hearing your views and are working on a Parish Priority Statement to give residents a voice in shaping future decisions for the area.

A letter will be coming round and enclosed is a questionnaire. More copies can be picked up at Dicker Village Shop, local pubs, or a digital copy on the Parish Council website or the QR code on the WhatsApp group. There will then be four opportunities to speak to Parish Council steering group representatives at Arlington Village Market at Arlington Village Hall on Tuesday 11 March 10am to 12noon, Upper Dicker Village coffee morning, Upper Dicker Village Hall on Thursday 13 March 10 to 11am, Upper Dicker Village Shop on Friday 14 March from 9.30 to 12noon or at the Old Oak Inn, Caneheath on Saturday 15 March between 10 and 11.30am. Full details about dates and deadlines will be shared in the Arlington Scene, the Dicker Links newsletter, and both villages’ WhatsApp groups. The deadline for responding is 5pm on Friday 28 March. Once all responses have been collected, feedback will be reviewed and a draft prepared of the Parish Priority Statement. Arlington Parish Council envisions the Parish Priority Statement as a document created by the parish for the parish.

ARLINGTON BLUEBELL TRAIL is in its final stages of preparation before opening in April. Owner, John McCutchan says this is his last major building work for the Trail. The transformation of the plant Barn is nearly complete. Arlington Church with their popular Plant Stall, will have a new paved floor surface, so the dust generated from the gravel floor last year will be a thing of the past! A prominent red brick path will lead to the Food Hatch where those sitting in the Sun Terrace and Front Terrace collect what they ordered, once their buzzer alerts them their food is ready.

BATES GREEN GARDEN is now open on both Wednesdays and Saturdays and the Bluebell Barn has a broader menu now that Sarah Blay of The Laurel in Hailsham has taken over. Head Gardener, Emma Reece says that despite the pouring rain the opening day in February was very enjoyable and it was good to welcome back regular visitors and meet new stalwart garden lovers who were well equipped for the wet weather. During any dry intervals, the Garden Team are getting on with lifting and dividing snowdrops to increase the display for you all next year. They have been really good so far and they are gradually getting through all congested clumps to good effect. They tend to look somewhat sad initially but soon perk up especially in the pouring rain. Emma Tee is gradually creating her art installation, The Cone of Cones which is situated in the Wild Garden and is a work in progress. All the cones being used are from the magnificent Pinus sylvestris that presides over the front garden and each one is being individually wired in. Nearby is the dead hedge which is slowly forming as they prune more of the woody plants. Eventually it will form an organic barrier between the Garden and the bird feeding station enabling even more activity on camera. It is hoped very much that birds and other creatures will choose the hedge as their habitat.