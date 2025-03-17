Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

ARLINGTON BLUEBELL TRAIL opens for the Bluebell Season from 4 April to 8 May with different charities running the tea room and trail almost every day.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Park Mead Primary School will be represented on 4 April, Canine Partners on 5 and 6 April, Demelza on 7th, Children with Cancer on 8th, Chestnut Tree House Hospice Care for Children on 8th, Herons Ghyll RDA Riding Group on 9th and 10th April. The Trail is open from 10am to 5pm. Adults £8, children 3-16 £4, family of 2 adults and up to 4 children £20.

HELLINGLY COUNTRY PARK has sadly since January experienced various items being set on fire to the benches, tables, Pavilion decking and now the Cricket outfield. Setting fire to anything is dangerous and life threatening. The cost of repairing the furniture etc comes out of residents' council tax, this of course will affect the parents of the perpetrators. CCTV has been reviewed and passed to the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SMILES ALL ROUND at Ivy Dementia Care based in Amberstone. Ivy is an upbeat, positive environment, recognising individuality of everyone who walks through the door. Book in for your free taster Monday to Friday frm 9.30 to 5pm and a reminder, Ivy is open Saturdays from 11am to 4pm with a transport service. Call Ivy for more information on 01323 431801, email [email protected] and visit the website at www.ivyhouse-dementiacare.com.

Mindless vandalism at Hellingly Country Park

HISTORY, NATURE AND EXOTIC CRITTERS are coming to Michelham Priory over the Easter holidays for a live exotic animal show by Zoolab. There will be snakes, frogs, a tarantula, cockroaches and more. This ethical animal encounter lasts for one hour, offering the opportunity to see real creatures and critters up close and perhaps handle them if you are feeling brave. Tickets include entry to Michelham Priory House & Gardens, making it a wonderful day out for all ages. Sessions run on 8 to 10 April from 2 to 3pm with entry to Michelham Priory House and Gardens from 10am to 4pm at Upper Dicker, near Hailsham, BN27 3QS. Standard admission. For more information visit www.sussexpast.co.uk. Tickets can be booked in advance.