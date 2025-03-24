Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

PARISH COUNCIL QUESTIONNAIRE REMINDER that so far there are 96 replies but there are 500 on the electoral roll.

The more people who reply the greater the strength of the Parish Priority Statement when the voice of those in the Parish needs to be heard by local government. The information letter and questionnaire can be completed via the Parish Council website at www.arlington-pc.gov.uk. Closing date for receipt of replies is Friday 28 March. Thank you to those who have already replied.

UPPER DICKER COFFEE MORNINGS take place every Thursday from 10.40am to 12 noon in the Upper Dicker Village Hall, Coldharbour Road. All welcome.

EASTER AT MICHELHAM PRIORY House and Gardens offers the opportunity to get close to history, nature and exotic critters for a show by Zoolab over the Easter weekend of 8, 9 and 10 April from 2 to 3pm. This animal encounter will last one hour and tickets include entry to Michelham Priory, Upper Dicker, near Hailsham, BN27 3QS.