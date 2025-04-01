Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

COFFEE MORNINGS are held every Thursday in Upper Dicker Village Hall from 10.40 to 12 noon. All welcome.

MARKET, COFFEE AND MUSEUM to be held on Tuesday 8 April from 10am to 12 noon at Arlington Village Hall, BN26 6SE. Everyone is very welcome to visit the Village Market, Coffee Morning and Pop-up Museum. Some of the regular stalls are Anne’s traditional fresh bread with other naughty goodies and fresh eggs, Lynne’s popular homemade cakes and savouries, Jean’s All Sorts of Everything supporting local charities, a second-hand book stall with books about the local area and other sundries, jewellery, cards, crafts and more. Arlington’s Pop-Up Museum will also be taking place at the same time, this month featuring The Arlington Bluebell Walk. Once again, thank you to the many people, local and from further afield, who have continued to support this monthly community event. Please bring your friends and if you have not been before you will be very welcome. It is a very sociable morning and there is always tea and cake. For further market information please contact Anne Hope, T: 01323 486219, M: 07760 424169, E: [email protected]. For further museum information please contact Wendy Holmes M: 07889 689844, E:[email protected].