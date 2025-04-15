Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BLUEBELL WALK FARM TRAIL continues until 8 May supporting local charities who take it in turns to run the gate and refreshments.

This week you will be supporting the Sussex Cancer Fund on Friday 18 April, Rotary Club of Hailsham from on Saturday and Sunday, East Sussex Foster Care Association on Monday and Tuesday, Heathfield and Waldron Rotary Club on Wednesday, Rotary Club of Seaford on Thursday and Friday. Other charities participating with stalls at the site are the Sussex Wildlife Trust stall, Heron's Ghyll Carriage Driving for the Disables with their second hand book stall, Arlington Church plant stall and Hailsham Old Pavilion Society stall with ice creams open daily. Admission to the walks is £8, children 3 to 16 £4, Family 2+4 £20 and groups of 16 plus apply to www.bluebellwalk.co.uk/groups.

THE SPRING FAMILY TRAIL at Michelham Priory continues until bank holiday Monday 21 April. You can explore 7 acres of grounds on a fun spring trail, hunting for hidden letters, enjoy quizzes and colouring and enjoy a sweet treat at the end, all included in the general admission. Open 10am to 5pm.

PARISH COUNCIL WORKING PARTIES on the Parish Design Code and Parish Priority Statement reported the consultation information has been delivered in hard copy to all residents. The documents are also on the Parish Council website and Facebook page and four drop-ins have been held. To date 90 responses have been received. The working party was congratulated on their hard work. The footpath issues in the Parish working group has met, the ESCC Rights of Way consultation will be completed at the next working group meeting. It was suggested that maps showing walking routes should be in both village halls and the possibility of producing a local walking route map to make the public aware of the walks in the area.

UPPER DICKER COFFEE MORNINGS continue into the Spring and Summer months every Thursday morning from 10.40am to 12 noon at the Upper Dicker Village Hall. All welcome.