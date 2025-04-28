Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A DOG SHOW WITH OBEDIENCE will be held at Dicker Village Hall field, BN27 3PZ on Sunday 4 May with entries from 10.45am.

Judging commences at 11.30 Obedience, any breed classes 11.30am and Novelty Classes 12.30pm. Parking is £1 per car. Entry is £1.50 per class. There will also be refreshments, tombola and toilets. For details, rules, judges etc Diane Jones 01435 830265, or 07761 788689 on the day.

THE THREE MUSKETEERS invite you to step into a world of action, adventure and sword fights at Michelham Priory, Upper Dicker, BN27 3QS on Sunday 11 May from 7 to 8.30pm. This Is My Theatre brings this beloved tale to life in the stunning Elizabethan Great Barn. When young D’Artagnan arrives in Paris to join the Musketeers, he uncovers a dangerous plot to discredit Queen Anne in the eyes of King Louis XIII. With Athos, Porthos, and Aramis by his side, D’Artagnan must defeat the evil Cardinal Richelieu and the treacherous Milady de Winter. But the road ahead is filled with danger, surprises, and plenty of mayhem. Expect puppetry, hilarious moments, unexpected twists and, of course, lots of thrilling sword fights. This is an action-packed family show. Doors open at 6.30pm, performance from 7pm to 8.30pm. Tickets from £14. For more information and to book your tickets https://sussexpast.co.uk.

DICKER VILLAGE COFFEE MORNINGS are held every Thursday in Dicker Village Hall from 10.40 to 12 noon. All welcome.

BLUEBELL FARM TRAIL UPDATE: Bluebells can now be seen in all areas of the wood and the white wood anemone are gradually going to seed. The beautiful blue haze is really stunning in places and this will be enhanced as more flowers emerge. Did you know that the sap from bluebells can be used as an adhesive? It was traditionally used to bind pages into the spines of books and during the Bronze Age the sap was used to stick feathers onto arrows. Regarding the adjoining Bates Green Garden, open on Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout the year to October, voting is now open for the RHS Partner Garden of the Year 2025. Please do consider voting for them this year. Visitors are always so appreciative and it would be a fabulous accolade for John and for the Garden Team. To vote go to https://www.rhs.org.uk/.../rhs-partner-garden-of-the.../vote. The Bluebell Walk and Farm Trail at Bates Green Farm, Tye Hill Road, Arlington is open until 8 May. Charities that will be running the gate and refreshments this week are Friday - Dicker Village Hall, Saturday to Monday - Arlington Village Hall, Tuesday - East Sussex Wildlife Rescue (WRAS), Wednesday - Salvation Army, Thursday Memory Lane.