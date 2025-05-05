Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PROMS IN THE GARDEN will be performed by Wealden Brass at The Old Oak Inn Arlington on Saturday 10 May.

The flagpole is up and the bunting is out ready to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Marking the occasion with a 16 piece brass band and singer, this traditional and patriotic proms concert in the garden starts at 1pm followed at about 4.30 by Frankie, who will be leading a good old fashioned wartime themed singalong. There will be a 40s style fancy dress competition and other fun and games throughout the day. The weather forecast is looking good so booking is recommended.

MARKET MUSEUM AND COFFEE are all on offer at Arlington Village Hall BN26 6SE on Tuesday from 10am to 12 noon. This very popular monthly market has regular stalls of Anne’s traditional fresh bread with other naughty goodies and fresh eggs, Lynne’s popular home-made cakes and savouries, Jean’s ‘all sorts of everything’ supporting local charities, a second-hand book stall with books about the local area, and other sundries, jewellery, cards, crafts and more. The Pop-Up Museum will also be taking place at the same time, this month featuring ‘VE Day Celebrations in Arlington’. The April market was buzzing again and thanks are offered to the many people, local and from further afield, who continue to support this community event. You are encouraged to bring friends and if you have not been before you will be very welcome. It is a very sociable morning and there is always tea and cake. For further market information contact Anne on 01323 486219 or 7760 424169, or [email protected]. For further museum information please contact Wendy Holmes on 07889 689844 or [email protected].

A CHARITY QUIZ NIGHT is taking place at The Plough, Coldharbour Road, near Bedes, on Thursday 15 May at 7pm. Teams of up to six people per team with all proceeds to St Wilfrid's Hospice. Reserve your place at 01323 844859 or email [email protected].

Wellbeing Wednesdays at Michelham Priory

THE PARISH COUNCIL in April was also attended by James MacCleary MP and District Councillor Alison Wilson. James MacCleary MP told the meeting he has visited the Parish on many occasions, and has now been in Parliament for 10 months. The Lewes constituency is very large and visits to as many parishes as possible are being arranged. He is aware and concerned about the issues of accessing healthcare and the problems of GP surgeries. There is a crisis in river pollution particularly the Ouse and Cuckmere, there is positive movement but it is far too slow. Another area of focus is road safety, including safer active travel routes, potholes etc and he is working with groups to improve environmental issues. Over 8000 cases have been dealt with already, and although most of these are in the larger towns of the constituency Mr MacCleary is very much aware of the problems affecting rural communities, particularly accessing public transport. Farming communities are very important and understands the problems, he has family connections in farming. Government are not supporting farmers. It is a priority to bring local issues to Government Ministers, although some problems may be seen as small in the national context they are important locally. James MacCleary MP chairs the all-party committee on Early Education and Childcare and is the Liberal Democrat spokesman on European Affairs. District Councillor Alison Wilson also addressed the meeting. Wealden District Council is currently updating the constitution, this is a legal duty and the aim is to make the new constitution clearer, Cllr Wilson is a member of the working group. She has been reviewing the documentation regarding the planning application for sports pitches at Bedes, following a request to have the application ‘called in’. There were two fundamental points, the issue of floodlighting and the pedestrian crossing. The applicants viewed the crossing favourably, however as East Sussex County Council Highways have not given their expert advice on the matter Wealden District Council cannot insist that a crossing is installed. Cllr Wilson acknowledged this was a critical issue. It was suggested the résumé provided by the East Sussex Highways officer following a meeting with Park Mead School, may be useful. This dangerous area for pedestrians has implications for pupils of both Park Mead and Bedes.

MICHELHAM PRIORY WELLBEING WEDNESDAYS is a new initiative being introduced every Wednesday and started last week. Blue Door Café will be collaborating with a local fitness instructor to bring fitness and yoga classes to the beautiful Priory. With birdsong as your soundtrack, relax and nourish yourself surrounded by the beauty of nature. Members can also benefit from a 10% discount booking classes. For more information and to book your tickets go to https://www.wellbeingwild.co.uk/

THE THREE MUSKETEERS is being performed by theatre company, This is My Theatre, on Sunday 11 May at Michelham Priory, Upper Dicker BN27 3QS in the Great Barn. Tickets are available from SussexPast.co.uk.