Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

Owner, John McCutchan reports: It has been an interesting season, which I will remember for three things. Firstly, Ihave never seen the white wood anemones looking so stunning for such a long time, with 'hunt the bluebell' as the cold weather seemed to delay their emergence. Then, what several charities found galling, was the unexpected closures of key roads to Bates Green with no notice, to deal with water leaks or much needed road repairs. Finally, what brilliant weather we had, sometimes unbearably hot so ice creams were virtually sold out, or so cold we had to use the space heater to make the Bluebell Barn even bearable even with coats on. But it was a lack of rain, with only two heavy falls at night, which meant the muddy car park issues we have struggled with in past seasons remained distant memories. This unusually dry spring is a continuing worry for farmers and inconvenient for gardeners. The delay in the emergence of he bluebells, maybe road closures, and I am sure the economic situation facing many individuals, resulted in a fall in total visitor numbers of just over 10%. This year we held two exclusive evening strolls for those who took up membership of the Friends of the Arlington Bluebell Walk and Bates Green Garden, both on perfect evenings, to see the anemones and bluebells at their peak. The turnout was low, but was made up by the many grateful emails received from those who participated. I was delighted that on our last day open, Thursday 8 May, Memory Lane marked the 80th Anniversary of VE Day by tastefully decorating the Bluebell and Plant Barns with Union Jacks, buntings and memoranda, plus appropriate songs and music and we all joined the two-minutes silence. Once again, Stuart has provided his key assistance to me throughout the 2025 season with his innovative ideas and practical help, so we have a few pages of tweaks to help improve our visitor experience in 2026. The official report on the 2025 Bluebell Walk will appear in the Arlington Scene and on the Bluebell Walk website in June. Bates Green Garden accessible via the Bluebell Barn, is open every Wednesday and Saturday 10am to 5pm until October and the tea room will also be open on these days.

THE FLOWER & PRODUCE SHOW for Arlington and Upper Dicker is on Saturday 26 July from 2.30pm, judging at 3.30pm at Arlington Village Hall. The schedule is now finalised and can be picked up from Dicker Village Shop. It is hoped plenty of newcomers, especially children, will take the plunge and enter this year. All your favourite classes plus guaranteed sunshine and delicious tea and cakes. Prizes for the most first prizes in all sections, the most points in each of the Vegetables, Cookery, Flower, Flower Arrangements, Children’s Classes and photographic sections as well as best entry in the Arts and Crafts section, the visitors vote and for the most points gained by a newcomer to the show. There will be refreshments for visitors.

THE PARISH PRIORITY STATEMENT report in the draft PC minutes states that the working group was very pleased with the level of response, 33% of a possible 500 to the Parish Priorities Consultation. This is the beginning of an ongoing conversation. The initial report shows that the most important issue is traffic and road safety, the current speed limits are not considered appropriate and the current limits are not being respected. The single track lanes are being used as a ‘rat run’. A petition with over 1,000 signatures has been presented to ESCC but Arlington did not meet the criteria for housing density to allow speed limit reduction. The houses need to be visible from the road and in a number of cases houses are surrounded by hedges. Large trucks are using Chilver Bridge Road and houses on the tight bends are being hit as these vehicles struggle to negotiate the bends. It should also be noted that a National Cycle Route runs through the village. Drainage issues reported over two years ago have still not been resolved, ditches have been cleared but the drains have not. Suggestions have been made that the speed limit through the village in Upper Dicker should be reduced to 20 mph. Children are unable to walk to school. Overdevelopment in the area is a concern, there are threats of huge developments within or close to the parish boundary these developments are on flood plains. James MacCleary MP will write to Highways regarding the introduction of a 20mph speed limit. The full report will be published on the Parish Council website.