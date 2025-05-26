Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

ST WILFRID'S HOSPICE RAINBOW RUN will see an array of colours shooting through the air at the Hospice fundraiser next weekend.

Taking place at Nash Street Farm, near Hailsham, on Saturday 7 June, the 5 kilometre course has seven paint stations and two foam stations, with a big paint party at the end. Participants can choose to walk, dance, skip or stroll along the route. Katie Glen is taking part in memory of her husband, Ash, who was supported by St Wilfrid’s to die at home. Ash was diagnosed with bowel cancer aged just 37 and died less than a year later, leaving behind Katie and their two young children, Maisie and Grayson. “The St Wilfrid’s team made sure Ash was comfortable, helping with personal care and administering medication,” Katie said. “They organised a hospital bed for our home and were always there for us; even after Ash had passed away, they checked on me. St Wilfrid’s is the team that nobody ever wants to have, but we're lucky to have. “That’s why I’ve signed up for Rainbow Run with friends and family, some of whom are currently being supported by the hospice. I want to help St Wilfrid’s because it’s an amazing place and I’m so grateful for everything they did for us,” Katie added. St Wilfrid’s Hospice’s Event Manager, Beth Hillier, said: “Rainbow Run is perfect for families, friends, colleagues and anyone else who wants to experience the joy of running through the colours of the rainbow, whilst raising vital funds for hospice care. Our thanks go to Whiteline Manufacturing and Team Frames who have kindly sponsored the event.” For more information, visit events.stwhospice.org/rainbow-run-pr, email [email protected] or call 01323 434241. St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses.

MICHELHAM PRIORY VE DAY offers the experience of the atmosphere of wartime Britain as Michelham Priory marks 80 years since Victory in Europe on 7 and 8 June from 10am to 5pm with a weekend of living history, displays, and family-friendly activities. Step into the past and explore the legacy of World War II at Michelham Priory, a site with its own wartime history. During the Second World War, evacuees found refuge here, and Canadian troops were stationed on the grounds. This special event commemorates 80 years since Victory in Europe with a weekend of living history, immersive displays, and activities for all ages. The Land Girls singers will be performing wartime favourites throughout the weekend. There will be Living History and Displays, meet an RAF Polish Officer portrayed by Marek. Children's activities and Poppy Memorial Area. £10 adults and £5 children and students this weekend only. Dress for the occasion in your 1940s attire for a chance to win a free Sussex Past membership. See sussexpast.co.uk for all details.

BATES GREEN GARDEN REPORT by Emma Reece, Head Gardener: We are enjoying some fine gardening weather this Spring, the sun brings out the beauty of emerging foliage so very well. The Garden is clothed in all shades of fresh green with flowering shrubs acting as the icing on the cake. We held our first wildlife walk when Sarah from Cherry Wood Adventures led a Bird Identification Walk in Beatons Wood. It was May Day; the weather was perfect, and the birds were in fine voice. The whole group were beaming and glowing when they returned to the Sun Terrace for refreshments afterwards. Our WRAGS student, Alison, has been busy throughout the Bluebell Walk period propagating and potting so that our Plant Sales can resume. This area will now be open every Wednesday and Saturday. All plants are propagated on site either from seed or cutting material and there are some interesting and unusual specimens available. Alison is multi-talented and proving to be a real asset to the Garden. As well as being an accomplished horticulturist, Alison is also a photographic artist and so, it is with this hat on, that Alison will be leading a workshop on Cyanotype Printing to be held Thursday June 5. This technique harnesses the power of sunlight to create an image. I have had a go and it really is remarkable. Participants will gather organic material from the Garden and create their own unique botanical print. Come along and join us. Book at batesgreengarden.co.uk. If you are an RHS member, you will know that you can visit the Garden for free on any Wednesday that we are open.