Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

ST WILFRID'S RAINBOW RUN took place last weekend. A great time was had by all despite the weather forecast.

The Rainbow Run is great fun whether you run, jog or walk it. Runners are targeted with coloured cornflour through "colour stations" on route, all manned by volunteers. It is family fun for all ages and abilities and raises much needed funds for St Wilfrid's Hospice which is both rewarding for participants and vital to their fundraising. Almost everybody there is participating, volunteering or supporting runners because they have lost or known of a loved one suffering from terminal illness. Alison Ridley (pictured) along with friends Sarah and Jim, walked the Rainbow Run in memory of Karen Ford, a beloved friend of many and wife of Jim. Alison made a promise to Jim that they would do this every year because Karen had enjoyed doing it herself before she passed away. Normally they walk with a much larger team (22 last year) but St Wilfrid's Hospice closed the entries very early this year because they had all sold out, which just shows how incredibly popular it has become. Alison's team raised £135 towards the St Wilfrid's current total raised so far of over £100,000. She said, "Thanks to all who donated to us."

UPDATE ON BEATONS WOOD is given by owner, John McCutchan: The yearly clearance of cleavers and docks in Beatons Wood has just finished, and I am delighted that the patches of cleavers are diminishing. As they are an annual, their removal before they set seed is paying off. I have not had time to clear the docks in the Millennium Avenue which should have been done in the autumn, but energy levels were then low due to my hernia. It will be my first job when back, hopefully energised from some days away, as each plant must be cut below the growing point. Some areas are easier than others. If they are still numerous next year, it means they seeded before I finished. Due to the recent wet weather, the contractor who annually mole ploughs the Car Park Field was able to use this machine in between silage making. It breaks up the consolidation of our clay soil where the cars repeatedly run, to allow rain to drain away easily, which should make parking easier next year, if it is a wet spring. It is amazing to watch a 300+ horsepower tractor pulling by sheer force the mole plough about 16-18 inches below the ground. You know where the consolidated areas are, as the driver must slightly raise the plough, otherwise the four driving wheels would start spinning in trying to maintain traction, which would damage the grass which the sheep will be grazing. It was some 16 years ago when we started mole ploughing, when the tractors were not so powerful, and I remember shear bolts breaking, as the soil consolidation built up over the centuries was so great.