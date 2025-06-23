Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

SUSSEX DAY SUMMER FAYRE and Dog Show at Nash Street, Chiddfest Field last Sunday was the first at Chiddingly Bonfire Society's annual event at this new location.

Now at this new, bigger location it made for a very successful event with various groups providing a range of activities including the ever popular terrier racing from Jevington, the medieval re-enactment group The Company of the Phoenix and the Sussex Yeomanry who put on a fascinating military display on horseback. Sussex Volunteer Fire & Rescue were in attendance and also provided first aid cover for the event. The bonfire society organised a very successful dog show with Best In Show going to 17 year old rescue terrier Mitty. With food stalls, local produce and children’s crafts there was a lot to see and do and the Society have already started planning for a bigger and even better Summer Fayre in 2026.

SERVICES AT HOLY TRINITY Coldharbour Road, Upper Dicker BN27 3QB, are Sunday Eucharist 9.15am every Sunday for 35 minutes. This is a sung service of Holy Communion, followed by coffee. The church is open for private prayer every day from 10am for 6 hours - come in for a moment of quiet prayer. Vespers are held every Wednesday at 4.30pm for 30 minutes. This is a sung service for early evening. Come along and listen or join in.

CHIDDFEST MUSIC FESTIVAL takes place at Nash Street, Nr Chiddingly, Hailsham BN27 4AA. The family friendly festival runs from 18 to 20 July. There is camping, glamping and day tickets. There is also a kids area, wellness, bars, food and shopping. For more information and to book visit the Facebook page or chiddfest.onllineticketseller.com.

Medieval re-enactment group, The Company of the Phoenix at Chiddingly Bonfire Society's Sussex Day Fayre

DUCATI HAILSHAM GRAND OPENING is at Unit G2, Swallow Enterprise Park, Hackhurst Lane, Lower Dicker, BN27 4BW. The dealership will be welcoming four-time World Superbike Champion Carl Fogarty on Saturday 5 July from 9am to 1pm and you'll be able to chat to him and ask any questions you have to ask. Carl Fogarty won 59 World Superbike races, including four world championships for Ducati. He is a Ducati legend and everyone is very excited to welcome him to the UKs newest dealership. Celebrate all that Ducati Hailsham has to offer, including brand-new and approved used motorcycles. The full 2025 model range will be available for demo rides and you can book yourself in for a test ride. You can expect the following: Meet and greet with Carl Fogarty from 9am to 1pm, a collection of Carl Fogarty race bikes on display, the latest clothing and protective wear, parts and accessories for your motorcycle, breakfast and food throughout the day, live DJ to keep you entertained, hot and cold drinks, free parking. Please note: To test ride a bike, you will need to bring your driving licence and a credit card. They cannot book test rides without both of these. Please bring appropriate riding gear for test rides.

LEARN PROPAGATION TECHNIQUES at Bates Green Garden, with the Garden Team on Thursday 3 July. There are a few places left but they are now going fast. The workshop includes cuttings, seed collecting and sowing techniques. Visit batesgreengarden.co.uk/workshops for more details and to book.