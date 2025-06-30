Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

THE POP UP MUSEUM & MARKET at Arlington Village Hall will this month feature the history of The Old Oak Inn.

The next market and coffee morning will be on Tuesday 8 July and runs from 10am to 12 noon and as well as a social hub for people to come along and chat over a cuppa, is also a thriving and lively village market with fresh local produce, crafts, bric-a-brac, plants and much more.

CHIDDFEST MUSIC FESTIVAL takes place at Nash Street, Nr Chiddingly, Hailsham BN27 4AA. The family friendly festival runs from 18 to 20 July. There is camping, glamping and day tickets. There is also a kids area, wellness, bars, food and shopping. For more information and to book visit the Facebook page or chiddfest.onllineticketseller.com.

DUCATI HAILSHAM GRAND OPENING is at Unit G2, Swallow Enterprise Park, Hackhurst Lane, Lower Dicker, BN27 4BW. The dealership will be welcoming four-time World Superbike Champion Carl Fogarty on Saturday 5 July from 9am to 1pm and you'll be able to chat to him and ask any questions you have.

ARLINGTON TRACTOR RUN is on Saturday 5 July. The schedule is: 9.30am Meet at Arlington Village Hall for Bacon Butties, 10.3 am The Blessing of the Tractors, 11am The Run begins. 1pm Back to Arlington Village Hall for a Ploughman's Lunch. All times are approximate. Suggested donations £15 per head. All proceeds towards Arlington's Pop Up Museum and the Friends of St. Pancras, Arlington. Please contact Wendy (07889 689844) & Paul at [email protected] to book in your tractor, to book your space on the Village Trailer, or for any queries.

THE FLOWER & PRODUCE SHOW for Arlington and Upper Dicker is on Saturday 26 July at 2.30pm at Arlington Village Hall. Everyone can have a go. Go along and enter some of the varied classes. You may not think that what you have in your garden is very special but most regulars just go out on the morning of the show and find flowers, fruit or vegetables that have not been attacked by bugs and they all look lovely once on display, just garden favourites having their day out. Schedules can be picked up from the Village Shop. There are also classes for Cookery, Arts and Crafts and Photography - hopefully something for everyone. Please note, Cookery Class 51 is a Victoria Sponge with filling of jam only. With so many children in Upper Dicker it would be great to have loads of entries to go with those from the families in Arlington who have entered in past years. The imagination shown is really brilliant. Any questions to Sue Simpson at [email protected].

THE PARISH COUNCIL Clerk reported at its recent meeting that the grass cutting at the A22 Arlington Road West junction has been carried out by Highways. The replacement batteries for the defibrillator sited at Bedes were ordered and installed. Contact, on many occasions, has been made with the contractor regarding the Bayleys Lane noticeboard, some remedial works have been carried out but there is further work to be done. The ground fixing for the cargo net at the play park is being replaced on 18 July. Regarding Sussex Police Street Surgeries, a joint surgery with Berwick Parish Council has been suggested to the Rural Policing Team. The RPT will be in contact again when dates are available.