Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

WEEKLY COFFEE MORNINGS are held at the Upper Dicker Village Hall every Thursday from 10.40 am to 12 noon. All welcome.

BATES GREEN GARDEN update from Head Gardener, Emma Reece: We have experienced some high temperatures here in the Garden recently, fortunately there are many shady cool areas both for the Garden Team to work in and for our visitors to enjoy and so we are not deterred. Mature trees, such as the ones we have fine examples of here, are a blessing in hot weather providing welcome shade and respite from the relentless heat from the sun. Alison held an extremely successful Cyanotype Printing workshop here at the beginning of June. Participants enjoyed collecting material from the Garden and creating their very own masterpieces to take home. It was a fascinating subject, and they all went away smiling, full of cake and inspiration. What more could one want? Do check out our upcoming sessions on the website. They are held on the first Thursday of every month and there is something for all. July is a generously flowering month. Our containers of sweet peas are providing gorgeous colour and fragrance, we cut them regularly to keep the displays going and sell posies of them whenever we are open. If you are fortunate enough to have your own, remember to give them copious amounts of water as they struggle in the heat. We celebrated our first dahlias of 2025 a couple of days ago; these are in the large copper container in the Lower Courtyard. The Middle Garden continues its floral festival with new colours emerging every week. Thank you to everyone who has voted for us in the RHS Partner Garden of the Year competition. Fear not, there is still plenty of time to cast your vote and there is no requirement for you to be an RHS member to do so. Vote on the RHS website. Please note that from July 1st we will be accepting RHS members and holders of the Gardeners World 2 for 1 card on Saturdays as well as Wednesdays until we close in October. A further treat to tantalise you is that entry to Bates Green Garden now automatically includes access to the cool shade of Beatons Wood. 24 acres of ancient woodland for you to explore in peace.