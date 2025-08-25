Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

ART WAVE is the September Art Exhibition in Upper Dicker at Starnash Farmhouse Studio.

As part of the rural trail 2025 Artwave Festival. Original paintings for sale, in a beautifully rustic setting, by four local artists. From miniature to larger scale, come and enjoy art inspired by Sussex landscapes and nature. The Exhibition is open from 11.30am to 6pm on the 6, 7, 19, 20 and 21 September at Starnash, Coldharbour Road, Upper Dicker, BN27 3PY. Free parking, refreshments available. Visit www.starnashfarmhouse.co.uk for more information.

WEEKLY COFFEE MORNINGS are held at the Upper Dicker Village Hall every Thursday from 10.40 am to 12 noon. All welcome.

PAUL GREGORY GUITAR RECITAL is open for bookings via the Sussexpast.co.uk website. The event takes place on 5 October from 3 to 4.15pm. Distinguished guitarist, Paul Gregory, will be performing at Michelham Priory’s historic Prior’s Chamber, founded in 1229. Enjoy the magical atmosphere as Paul plays from an exciting programme including music by Frescobaldi, Legnani, Guy Richardson, Asencio and Albeniz. A local musician, Paul Gregory has had a busy career as a recitalist, broadcaster and teacher. He gave his Wigmore Hall debut at the age of 19 and three years later won the Andres Segovia International Competition in Spain. The concert is organised by Music Box Wealden, which platforms local talent and brings classical music to your doorstep.

The Prior's Chamber at Michelham Priory is the venue for next month's guitar recital by Paul Gregory

BATES GREEN GARDEN is open both Wednesdays and Saturdays at Bates Green Farm, Tye Hill Road, Arlington BN26 6SH from 10am to 4pm. Entry into Bates Green Garden is £10 and includes entry to Beatons Wood, a slice of Victoria Sponge and a hot drink at the Laurel Café.

WEALDEN COMMUNITY SPORTS HUB is an exciting project which will provide much needed sport and recreation facilities for the community, located just off of the Boship Roundabout to the North of Hailsham. The build aims to be completed by 2026. As part of the Football Foundation’s Hubs Programme the project received a grant of £3.5million from the Premier League, The FA and government’s Football Foundation, the rest of the project is being funded by the Council. The site will be operated on a not-for-profit basis by the charity, Leisure United and managed by The National Football Trust. Any surplus income generated from the facility will be reinvested into local grassroots sports. WDC is currently holding events and meetings with local clubs and other sporting bodies to update them on the progress of the build and introduce them to Leisure United who will operate the site. Construction should be complete by Summer 2026 with its opening later that year.