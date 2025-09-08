Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

THE BLUEBELL WALK UPDATE by owner, John McCutchan MBE reads as follows: As we come to the end of the warmest recorded summer and prepare for a wet September, planning and maintenance continue for the 2026 Bluebell Walk.

The garden team in Bates Green Garden are relieved that finally we have had some rain. The animal barn is a work in progress. Stuart, my clever multi-tasking colleague, has been very busy with his paintbrush. For the first time, all the frames of the chairs on the Sun Terrace are now a Hammerite Dark Green. This colour has also been used in the Animal Barn, all pens for the animals have been refurbished along with the walls but in a lighter green. There is a trial square on a board holding past prize winners, and this background colour was chosen with care to enhance the individual images. Stuart has worked out that we can display all the winning pictures from eight years of competitions, with a marker to differentiate the six classes: Close Up, Views, Portrait, Animals or Insects, Garden, and Junior. These will in turn be subdivided into years, which will be time consuming but will give a better viewing experience for our visitors. The two boards in the Memorial Glade were in need of reconditioning, so Stuart has repaired and reglazed them both. Instead of repainting the lettering in blue, they have been repainted in yellow which is far more distinctive in their shady woody positions.