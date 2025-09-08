Upper and Lower Dicker Village News
The garden team in Bates Green Garden are relieved that finally we have had some rain. The animal barn is a work in progress. Stuart, my clever multi-tasking colleague, has been very busy with his paintbrush. For the first time, all the frames of the chairs on the Sun Terrace are now a Hammerite Dark Green. This colour has also been used in the Animal Barn, all pens for the animals have been refurbished along with the walls but in a lighter green. There is a trial square on a board holding past prize winners, and this background colour was chosen with care to enhance the individual images. Stuart has worked out that we can display all the winning pictures from eight years of competitions, with a marker to differentiate the six classes: Close Up, Views, Portrait, Animals or Insects, Garden, and Junior. These will in turn be subdivided into years, which will be time consuming but will give a better viewing experience for our visitors. The two boards in the Memorial Glade were in need of reconditioning, so Stuart has repaired and reglazed them both. Instead of repainting the lettering in blue, they have been repainted in yellow which is far more distinctive in their shady woody positions.
ART WAVE is the September Art Exhibition in Upper Dicker at Starnash Farmhouse Studio. As part of the rural trail 2025 Artwave Festival. Original paintings for sale, in a beautifully rustic setting, by four local artists. From miniature to larger scale, come and enjoy art inspired by Sussex landscapes and nature. The Exhibition is open from 11.30am to 6pm on the 19, 20 and 21 September at Starnash, Coldharbour Road, Upper Dicker, BN27 3PY. Free parking, refreshments available. Visit www.starnashfarmhouse.co.uk for more information.
WEEKLY COFFEE MORNINGS are held at the Upper Dicker Village Hall every Thursday from 10.40 am to 12 noon. All welcome.
THE PARISH COUNCIL MEETING is on Thursday 18 September, 7pm at Upper Dicker Village Hall. There was no meeting in August. If you would like to see the agenda and minutes, visit the new website at arlington-pc.gov.uk or email [email protected].