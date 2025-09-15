Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

THE BLUEBELL WALK UPDATE by owner, John McCutchan MBE reads as follows: The two boards in the Memorial Glade were in need of reconditioning, so Stuart has repaired and reglazed them both.

Instead of repainting the lettering in blue, they have been repainted in yellow which is far more distinctive in their shady woody positions.

There are 15 bird boxes in Beatons Wood. In 1983, Stan Evans, a keen local ornithologist, asked whether he could erect some bird boxes in the Wood. Forty-two years later, he sent me the following totals but now feels a younger person should continue what he started. In grateful thanks to Stan, we are erecting his achievement as a notice below the Wild Bird Cam Screen in the Bluebell Barn. Careful records have been kept and in the 42 years that the nest boxes have been monitored and maintained the total number of eggs laid in the boxes by three species of birds are: Blue tits 4098, Great tits 921 and Nuthatch 66, a total of 5085. The total number of birds fledged are Blue tits 3473, Great tits 669 and Nuthatch 44. A total of 4186. That is a lot of birds!

We were aiming to introduce individual makes of Classic Cars on the six Sundays we are open next year. So far, we have the clubs of Alfa Romeo, Jaguar, MG, Morris, and Austin signed up, so we are just waiting for one more. Each year we try to introduce some new element, so it will be interesting to see if it generates sufficient appeal to our visitors for it to continue into the 2027 Bluebell Walk.

Community Matters

ART WAVE is the September Art Exhibition in Upper Dicker at Starnash Farmhouse Studio. As part of the rural trail 2025 Artwave Festival. Original paintings for sale, in a beautifully rustic setting, by four local artists. From miniature to larger scale, come and enjoy art inspired by Sussex landscapes and nature. The Exhibition is open from 11.30am to 6pm on the 19, 20 and 21 September at Starnash, Coldharbour Road, Upper Dicker, BN27 3PY. Free parking, refreshments available. Visit www.starnashfarmhouse.co.uk for more information.

WEEKLY COFFEE MORNINGS are held at the Upper Dicker Village Hall every Thursday from 10.40 am to 12 noon. All welcome.

BATES GREEN GARDEN UPDATE by Emma Reece, Head Gardener: As I started to write this we were (not so patiently) waiting for rain. But the forecasts were correct and the wetter weather has arrived to end the warmest summer on record. Now we will have showers, heavy rain and possible flooding to look forward to. Be careful what you wish for. In early August, Bates Green Garden played host to a delightful sketchbooking workshop led by our former WRAGS student, Emma Lindsay. Emma welcomed a gathering of eager participants, each armed with blank pages and sharpened pencils, ready to capture the garden’s late summer beauty. The event was based in and around the Garden providing inspiration to all. The morning unfolded in a spirit of camaraderie and discovery, leaving all who attended with both memories and sketchbooks filled with the unique character of Bates Green Garden.

Currently there is an Autumn offer for those visiting Bates Green Garden, Tye Hill Road, BN26 6SH of a mug of free homemade soup with focaccia with every paid garden entry. The Garden is open from 10am to 4pm every Wednesday and Saturday. The kitchen closes at 3pm. The offer is not available on free entry passes.

PAUL GREGORY GUITAR RECITAL is open for bookings via the Sussexpast.co.uk website. The event takes place on 5 October from 3 to 4.15pm. Distinguished guitarist, Paul Gregory, will be performing at Michelham Priory’s historic Prior’s Chamber, founded in 1229. Enjoy the magical atmosphere as Paul plays from an exciting programme including music by Frescobaldi, Legnani, Guy Richardson, Asencio and Albeniz. A local musician, Paul Gregory has had a busy career as a recitalist, broadcaster and teacher. He gave his Wigmore Hall debut at the age of 19 and three years later won the Andres Segovia International Competition in Spain. The concert is organised by Music Box Wealden which platforms local talent and brings classical music to your doorstep.

ST. PANCRAS TABLE SALE will be on Saturday 27 September, 10am to 1pm, Arlington Village Hall. If anyone would like to hire a table or donate items to sell, please contact Christine Skinner on 07813 382580.