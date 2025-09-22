Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

BATES GREEN GARDEN will shortly be hosting their final workshop of the year: a guided woodland walk led by the knowledgeable Sarah from Cherry Wood Adventures.

This immersive outing will introduce participants to the art of identifying trees, birds, plants and the stunning variety of fungi living in Beatons Wood. The walk will take place on Wednesday 2 October from 9.30 to 11.30am. Whether you are an eager novice or a seasoned nature enthusiast, Sarah’s expertise promises a morning rich in discovery and appreciation for the treasures of the woodlands. Early booking is encouraged to secure a spot on this special tour, sure to end the workshop calendar on a high note. To enrol go to https://www.tickettailor.com/events/batesgreen/1258001

WEEKLY COFFEE MORNINGS are held at the Upper Dicker Village Hall every Thursday from 10.40 am to 12 noon. All welcome.

PAUL GREGORY GUITAR RECITAL is open for bookings via the sussexpast.co.uk website. The event takes place on 5 October from 3 to 4.15pm. Distinguished guitarist, Paul Gregory, will be performing at Michelham Priory’s historic Prior’s Chamber, founded in 1229. Tickets from sussexpast.co.uk.

NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE SCREENING: Bedes at Upper Dicker are delighted to invited you to the NT Live screening of Inter Alia by Suzie Miller. Starring the incredible Rosamund Pike and brought to you by the team behind the smash-hit Prima Facie, this is a powerful new play you will not want to miss. Come along on Thursday 2 October at 6pm at the Miles Theatre, Bedes. Ticket from www.ticketsource.co.uk/bedesparts. Age rating is 14+.

ST. PANCRAS TABLE SALE will be on Saturday 27 September, 10am to 1pm, Arlington Village Hall. If anyone would like to hire a table or donate items to sell, please contact Christine Skinner on 07813 382580.

DICKER RESIDENTS’ ASSOCIATION MEETING is on Friday 26 September at 7pm at Upper Dicker village hall. All members welcome and, if you would like to join the DRA, come along and the annual fee is only £5 per household. Following the formalities and election of officers the meeting agenda proceeds with: Local Planning, Draft Wealden Plan proposed changes and progress. Arlington Parish Council (APC), summary of Parish Priority Statement it has produced from consultation with you and the way forward. Bedes information on new Lockdown Alarm System, Housing Plan, new sports pitches. Speed watch results and progress, Village Shop change of ownership, Village Hall report.

EAST SUSSEX PLOUGHING MATCH is on Saturday 27 September from 9.30am onwards at Blackbarn Farm, Lower Dicker BN27 4BZ by kind permission of Mr Mark and Richard Thomas. The event will include classic, vintage and horse ploughing, steam engines, domestic and craft classes, fun dog show, trade stands and exhibits. This promises to be a fun day out for all. Entry is £5, free for under 16s. Plenty of parking available.