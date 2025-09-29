Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

EAST SUSSEX PLOUGHING MATCH was a great success.

Organisers reported that “the turnout was absolutely wonderful, and our hearts are full of gratitude, whether you joined us, ploughed, traded, sponsored, advertised, or rolled up your sleeves to help in any way, big or small.” There were many vintage and classic tractors ploughing and other non-mechanised ploughs were led by their very handsome and decorated horses. There was also a fun dog show. Cookie, a Welsh Collie x Huntaway and owner, Evie, took home the Dalgliesh Cup for Best Dog in Show. The day was full of fun, laughter, and was a great chance for all ages to get involved with their four-legged friends. From wagging tails to cheering crowds, it was a celebration of the bond between people and their pups.

PAUL GREGORY GUITAR RECITAL is open for bookings via the Sussexpast.co.uk website. The event takes place on 5 October. The 3 to 4.15pm performance has sold out at time of going to Press but an additional 5.30pm performance has been added. Enjoy the magical atmosphere as Paul plays from an exciting programme including music by Frescobaldi, Legnani, Guy Richardson, Asencio and Albeniz.

A local musician, Paul Gregory has had a busy career as a recitalist, broadcaster and teacher. He gave his Wigmore Hall debut at the age of 19 and three years later won the Andres Segovia International Competition in Spain.

The concert is organised by Music Box Wealden, which platforms local talent and brings classical music to your doorstep. Tickets from sussexpast.co.uk.

MICHELHAM PRIORY HALLOWEEN FUN is open over October half term. Michelham Priory House and Gardens are on Michelham Priory Road, BN27 3QS. They promise a week from 25 October to 2 November of frightfully fun activities for the whole family but please note, they are closed on Monday 27th. There is a Pumpkin Trail and Spider Treasure Hunt and you can explore the autumn grounds on the Pumpkin Trail and venture through the historic house on a Spider Treasure Hunt. Complete the challenges to earn yourself a sweet treat. There will be Halloween crafts on Friday 31 October and, as a special Halloween treat, between 10.30am and 3pm, two kids go free with every full paying adult or Sussex Past Friend of Michelham Priory. Valid on 31 October only. Head to the barn for a day packed with creative Halloween fun. Children can get creative making snakes and ghost mobiles, crafting pom-pom spiders and pumpkin faces, and design their own magic potions or write spooky spells with quill pens. They will also have the chance to create peg doll witches and wizards, take part in the thrilling Broomstick Derby time trials, and uncover plenty more spooky surprises along the way. Whether you are hunting for spiders, conjuring potions, or racing broomsticks, there is something for everyone to enjoy this October Half Term at Michelham Priory House & Gardens.

BATES GREEN GARDEN is open both Wednesdays and Saturdays at Bates Green Farm, Tye Hill Road, Arlington BN26 6SH from 10am to 4pm. Entry into Bates Green Garden is £10 and includes entry to Beatons Wood and a hot drink at the Laurel Café.

WEEKLY COFFEE MORNINGS are held at the Upper Dicker Village Hall every Thursday from 10.40 am to 12 noon. All welcome.