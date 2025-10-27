Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

CONNECT FOR SUCCESS BUSINESS NETWORKING in partnership with the Hailsham & District Chamber of Commerce, are delighted to host this event dedicated to elevating your business.

Capacity is for 100 and tickets are selling fast. This is the perfect setting to build positive, local connections that can drive your business forward, complete with a welcome drink, delicious food, and wine. It is on Tuesday 4 November from 6 to 8.30pm at Bede's Senior School, Upper Dicker, BN27 3QH. The cost is £19 per person and you can book online at https://hailshamchamber.co.uk/event/connect-for-success-elevate-your-business-network/ or email for more information at [email protected].

RAVEL’S 150TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT is brought to Michelham Priory on Saturday 1 November 7.30 to 9.15pm the Wealden trio will perform the ground breaking piano trio he wrote at the outbreak of World War One. Tickets are £14 available at www.sussexpast.co.uk.

A VERY DICKER CHRISTMAS Workshops at The Village Shop are happening this November and December. The seven festive workshops are being hosted The Village shop and café in Upper Dicker, a perfect setting for a cosy afternoon. Wrap yourself in warmth and creativity as you make hand-sewn decorations, try your hand at lino printing, or craft delicate paper flowers, all just in time for a Dreamboat Christmas. You can also choose to add and enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and a slice of delicious cake (or even some Christmas spirit) as you relax and create something truly special to treasure or gift. The workshops are as follows: 1 November 4.30pm: Craft a Paper Poinsettia, 8 November 4.30pm: Make a Whimsical Tree Angel, 15 November 4.30pm: Create Hand-Sewn Felt Decorations, 22 November 4.30pm: Design an Indoor Paper Flower Wreath, 29 November 4.30pm: Silhouette Window Display Workshop, 6 December 4.30pm: Craft Nostalgic Paper Decorations, 13 December 4.30pm: Lino Print a Tote Bag or Canvas Purse. Each workshop is just £25 and includes everything you will need to make a future family treasure. Book at bookwhen.com/dreamboat.

Community Matters

MUSIC BOX WEALDEN invite you to Michelham Priory on Sunday 2 November from 5 to 7pm, to experience the drama, pathos and comedy of opera with a selection of arias, duets and ensembles performed by Noa Lachman (soprano), Rebecca Hughes (mezzo), Ben Hancox-Lachman (tenor) and Jozik Kotz (bass). There will be music by many of the greatest operatic composers, and perhaps a few novelties as well and performers will set everything in context and fill you in on the plots, to make sure you know what’s going on. The spectacular Elizabethan Barn at Michelham Priory, with its stunning vaulted, beamed ceiling makes a magnificent venue, so it should be a memorable evening. Book tickets at www.sussexpast.co.uk.

DEANLAND CAMERA CLUB at Deanlands Woodpark, Golden Cross, Hailsham BN27 3RN. Come along to this interesting Presentation in the Deanlands Park Social Club on 5 November at 7.30pm. Everyone is welcome to attend this open meeting presented by a photographer who has made the change from pro camera to mobile phone. How you can do it too without loss of quality.

CHRISTMAS ARTS CRAFTS & FOOD traders will be at the Christmas fair at Bates Green Farm, Tye Hill Road, Arlington (where the Bluebell Trail is) on Saturday 8 November from 11am to 4pm.